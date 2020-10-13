'Hamilton' cast to host virtual fundraiser for Joe Biden's campaign

The world may be turned upside down, but the “Hamilton” cast is not letting Joe Biden throw away his shot.

Biden’s presidential campaign announced Monday night that it will be holding a virtual grassroots fundraiser with the cast of the hit musical on Oct. 16 at 9 p.m. ET.

Original cast members Lin-Manuel Miranda, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, Christopher Jackson, Javier Muñoz, Leslie Odom Jr., Okieriete Onaodowa and Phillipa Soo will all be in attendance. Thomas Kail, director of the “Hamilton” film on Disney Plus, will moderate a Q&A with the cast. A special performance is also on the schedule. Fans can donate any amount of money to the Biden Victory Fund through its website in order to attend.

Be in the Town Hall where it happens with members of our Original Broadway Cast LIVE THIS FRIDAY, October 16th, at 9PM ET! We've got a LIVE Q&A and a never before seen performance just for you. RSVP NOW: https://t.co/HBHyBsSf8i pic.twitter.com/BfSuUEczoZ — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) October 13, 2020

“Hamilton” creator and star Miranda also participated in a phone bank event for Biden in partnership with the Latino Victory Fund on Oct. 6, and has been vocal about his support for Biden on social media. Miranda is a chairperson of the Latino Victory Fund.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has also put on several star-studded virtual events benefitting Biden’s campaign, including cast reunions for “Veep” and “The Princess Bride.” On Thursday, guests from five different casts of “Star Trek” are joining together for a virtual panel in the name of Biden’s campaign.

The “Hamilton” cast also performed in 2016 for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. In July, the 11-time Tony-winning musical released a film edition comprised of several life performances on Disney Plus to resounding success. The project was originally meant to release in theaters on Oct. 15, 2021, but Disney moved up the release and switched to streaming due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

