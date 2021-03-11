HBO Max Pa'lante! initiative will spotlight Latino voices

WarnerMedia’s HBO Max has launched a new initiative aimed at the fast-growing Latino audience, HBO Max Pa’lante!, which Jackie Gagne, senior VP, multicultural marketing, WarnerMedia, describes as an “evolution” of HBO’s promotional efforts.

“For more than a decade, we’ve been developing creative, audience-first campaigns that strategically engage Latinx, Black, Asian American and LGBTQ Plus audiences,” said Gagne.

“With the launch of HBO Max Pa’lante! (Forward!), we are creating a home for Latinx viewers and a community committed to nurturing Latino voices and sparking provocative conversations,” she asserted. The move comes as the clamor for more Latino representation in film and TV — as well as among decision makers and creators — continues to grow louder.

“As a Cuban American myself, it’s important for me that we celebrate the ambi-cultural movement that embraces being both fully Latino and fully American without having to give up any part of one’s identity,” she added.

HBO Max will take a multi-pronged approach to Pa’lante’s social launch campaign that includes the rebranding of the HBO Latino Twitter, Instagram and Facebook social handles to @palantehbomax. The three accounts combined have already lured up to 800,000 followers. Gagne does not rule out opening accounts on TikTok, Clubhouse and other emerging social media. “We’ll meet the audience wherever they are,” she said.

Furthermore, it has introduced a sizzle reel to highlight the HBO Max programming for Latinos, an editorial series, “Pa’lante Pa’Mi,” with celebrities led by comedian-thesp Aida Rodriguez, writer and producer Cristela Alonzo, director Angel Manuel Soto (“Charm City Kings”), singer Joy from pop duo Jesse y Joy and lead singer Yotuel Romero from the Latin Grammy-winning group, Orishas. These spots will roll out throughout the year.

Pa’lante! is partnering with various community orgs such as female empowerment coalition She Se Puede, founded by Eva Longoria and America Ferrera among others; We All Grow; NYLFF; Ain’t I Latina? and Spiritú. As part of its campaign for its three-part bio-series about celebrated author Isabel Allende, “Isabel,” HBO Max Pa’lante will partner with She Se Puede to launch a video on social media featuring Kate de Castillo, Rosie Perez, Gloria Calderón Kellet and other Latinas reciting passages from Allende’s writings. The video will also be distributed by Warner Media.

Pa’lante! aims to expand on WarnerMedia’s history of amplifying multicultural stories and talent via a partnership with OneFifty – WarnerMedia’s in-house content incubator.

On March 25, Pa’lante! will host a series of virtual events to celebrate its launch, including an exclusive keynote, panels on the future of Latino storytelling and musical performances.

Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.