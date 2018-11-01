Ortiz and Roger were among the more than 100 parents with children under 5 who had been separated under President Donald Trump’s immigration policies. A court order mandated reunifications for the youngest children by Tuesday. The government missed that deadline for a majority of families, leaving some still separated.

Late Wednesday night, an administration official said that the government anticipates it will reunite families who are eligible under the court order by Thursday morning.

"We anticipate that, as of the early morning on July 12, we will have reunified all children under age 5 who are eligible under the court order for reunification with parents in the United States."

The deadline for court-ordered reunions for the rest of the nearly 3,000 separated children is July 26.

Rubén Garcia, the Annunciation House's director, said the organization was told at 6:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday that they would be receiving three families who had been reunited in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The group arrived later that night, and one father and daughter who were released had already left on a plane to another part of the country, Garcia said.

Ortiz and Roger were to leave with their children later Wednesday to stay with relatives for the rest of their immigration cases. Garcia asked that details about their reasons for coming to the U.S. not be shared out of concern it could affect their immigration proceedings. He expressed concern over Roger's claim that he was separated from his son after legally going to a port of entry and claiming asylum.

A migrant father recently reunited with his son plays with modeling clay at Annunciation House in El Paso, Texas, on July 11. NBC News

Garcia said the fathers were only told they would be reunited with their children shortly before it happened.

He added that his organization was also working with migrant parents with children older than 5 who have yet to be reunified.

"We're concerned about all the different hoops they’re going to have to go through to get their children reunited," he said.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw urged the government to reunify the children with their parents as quickly as possible and told the administration to provide information on why it could not reunify all children under 5 by Tuesday's deadline.