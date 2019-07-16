Breaking News Emails
Jennifer Lopez and Antonio Banderas are among this year’s Imagen Awards nominees, which span a range of categories including informational programming, on-air advertising, outstanding individual performances and prime time programming in film and television.
The Imagen awards were first established in 1985 upon recommendation from TV veteran Norman Lear in an effort to recognize more Latinx representation in the media. The nominees are determined by an independent panel of entertainment industry executives and Latino community leaders.
The 34th Annual Imagen Awards will take place Aug. 10 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.
See the full list of nominees below.
Best Feature Film
“¡He Matado a mi Marido!” (HM Movie)
“Instant Family” (Paramount Pictures)
“Monsters and Men” (NEON/Moviepass Films)
“Pain and Glory” (El Deseo/Sony Pictures Classics)
Best Director
Sean Anders, “Instant Family” (Paramount Pictures, “Pain and Glory” (El Deseo/Sony Pictures Classics)
Reinaldo Marcus Green, “Monsters and Men” (NEON/Moviepass Films)
Best Actor – Feature Film
Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory” (El Deseo/Sony Pictures Classics)
Joe Camareno, “Tin Holiday” (Celtino Entertainment Group (CEG))
Andy Garcia, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (Universal Pictures)
Anthony Ramos, “Monsters and Men” (NEON/Moviepass Films)
Best Actress – Feature Film
Jasmine Cephas Jones, “Monsters and Men” (NEON/Moviepass Films)
Jennifer Lopez, “Second Act” (STX Entertainment)
Isabela Moner, “Instant Family” (Paramount Pictures)
Rosa Salazar, “Alita: Battle Angel” (20th Century Fox)
Best Primetime Program – Drama
“How To Get Away With Murder” (ABC; ABC Studios)
“Magnum P.I.” (CBS; CBS Television Studios, Universal Television, Perfect Storm Entertainment, Davis Entertainment, 101st Street Productions)
“Manifest” (NBC; Jeff Rake Productions and Compari Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television)
“Pose” (FX Networks; Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions)
“Queen of the South” (USA Network; Fox 21 Television Studios and UCP)
“Shades of Blue” (NBC; Universal Television in association with Nuyorican Productions, EGTV, Ryan Seacrest Productions and Jack Orman Productions)
Best Primetime Program – Comedy
“Abby’s” (NBC; Universal Television in Association with Waila Inc., Fremulon, 3 Arts Entertainment)
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” (NBC; Universal Television in association with Fremulon, Dr. Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment)
“Jane the Virgin” (CW; CBS Television Studios)“On My Block” (Netflix)“One Day at a Time” (Netflix; Sony Pictures Television for Netflix)
“Superstore” (NBC; Universal Television in association with Spitzer Holding Company, and The District)
Best Primetime Program – Specials, Movies & Limited Series
“Emilio & Gloria Estefan: Library of Congress Gershwin for Popular Song” (PBS; WETA, Bounce, the Library of Congress, Latino Public Broadcasting)
“Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias: One Show Fits All” (Netflix; Triage Entertainment)
“Icebox” (HBO; HBO Films in association with Gracie Films and Endeavor Content)
