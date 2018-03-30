Subscribe to Breaking News emails

You have successfully subscribed to the Breaking News email.

Subscribe today to be the first to to know about breaking news and special reports.

Hispanic, black drivers are more likely to be searched by police, study says

Researchers at the University of Vermont found that black and Hispanic drivers in Vermont are more likely to be searched by police during traffic stops.

by Associated Press /
Police cars in Sutherland Springs.Liz Summers / via Reuters

BURLINGTON, Vt. — According to a study by University of Vermont researchers, black and Hispanic drivers in Vermont are more likely than white motorists to be searched by police during traffic stops.

Vermont Public Radio reports the study released Wednesday found that black and Hispanic drivers in the state are as much as four times more likely to be searched but less likely to be found with contraband. The report is based on data from 29 police agencies from 2015.

Related

Outcry after Florida Border Patrol conducts checks, detains woman on Greyhound bus

The study follows a 2017 report about traffic stops that was scrutinized by some law enforcement officials. Professor Stephanie Seguino says both studies show there’s racial bias in Vermont police departments.

Colchester Police Chief Jennifer Morrison acknowledged implicit bias factors into policing but says departments are addressing the issue with training.

FOLLOW NBC LATINO ON FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

MORE FROM news

Have feedback?

How likely are you to recommend nbcnews.com to a friend or colleague?

Very unlikely
Very likely
Please select answer

Is your feedback about:

Please select answer

Leave your email if you’d like us to respond. (Optional)

Please enter a valid email address

Thank you!

Your feedback has been sent out. Please enjoy more of our content.

We appreciate your help making nbcnews.com a better place.