Hispanic Heritage Awards Air On PBS

Celebrities like Luis Fonsi and Gael García Bernal as well as young Dreamers and a Latina scientist were among those honored at the 30th Hispanic Heritage Awards, which took place on Sept. 14 in Washington, D.C.

Now viewers will have a chance to see the inspiring and star-studded evening on Friday, October 6th on PBS.

Luis Fonsi and Gael Garcia Bernal at the Hispanic Heritage Awards, Sept. 14, 2017.

"The Hispanic Heritage Awards are unique in that educators, physicians, innovators, businesspersons, community leaders, and elected officials stand alongside celebrities and great artists in representing the great value Latinos provide the United States and the globe," say the organizers.

The event is part of the activities around the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, which provides internships, training and workshops to connect Latinos and create a leadership path, particularly in certain areas such as public service, engineering and tech and media.

"It’s no secret that we are living one of the most difficult periods in this country," said Luis Fonsi, creator of the chart-breaking, viral song Despacito, who was awarded the Latino Trailblazer Award. "Unity, inclusion or acceptance no longer seem to be a priority in the agenda and yet, one song… in Spanish…broke all the barriers, across all cultures, languages and ages."

The Hispanic Heritage Awards can be viewed Friday, Oct. 6 at 10pET on PBS, check local listings for times.

