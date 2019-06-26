Breaking News Emails
A pregnant woman from Honduras delivered a stillborn baby at a hospital after being apprehended at the border in Texas, Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Wednesday.
The woman, who was unidentified, was apprehended by Border Patrol agents on Monday morning near McAllen, Texas, according to the CBP statement, which cited initial reports.
The woman was medically screened at the McAllen Central Processing Center and authorities determined she was in need of medical attention, the statement said.
She was then transported to a local hospital "where hospital medical staff were unable to detect a fetal heartbeat," the statement said.
The woman gave birth to a stillborn baby shortly after.
CBP said further details about the stillbirth were not available pending a review and results from the medical examiner.
In February, a Honduran woman delivered a stillborn baby at an immigration detention center after going into premature labor.
In the last nine months, six children have died in U.S. immigration custody or shortly after being released.