By Daniella Silva

The Honduran mother photographed with her young children fleeing a smoking tear gas can at the border was allowed into the United States to try to seek asylum, a California congressman said Monday.

Maria Meza and her children were among a group of migrants and two Democratic lawmakers who had camped out Monday near the Otay Mesa port of entry in San Diego seeking to enter the United States.

Congressman Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., said on Twitter that Meza and her children were allowed into the U.S. to claim asylum after waiting seven hours of waiting and being told the facility was at capacity.

After 7hrs, I can now confirm:



Maria Meza & her kids — featured in this @Reuters image fleeing tear gas at the border last month — just filed for asylum.



They’re on American soil.@RepBarragan & I are still here observing conditions on the ground. #RefugeesWelcome @fams2gether pic.twitter.com/t8cEDRtGIQ — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) December 18, 2018

Meza’s family and eight unaccompanied children were let in to be processed for asylum, lawyers from the American Immigration Lawyers Association who were with the asylum seekers said early Tuesday.

A family of five, two adult men, the lawyers, Gomez and Congresswoman Nanette Diaz Barragán, D-Calif., remained, the lawyers said.

Meza, a 39-year-old mother of five, was captured on camera by a veteran Reuter’s photographer after U.S. border authorities fired tear gas on hundreds of migrants who sought to enter the United States illegally near San Diego last month.

Advocacy group Families Belong Together said on Twitter that it escorted “a handful of the most vulnerable refugees to a port of entry” long with Gomez, Barragán and other advocacy organizations.

The group added that the unaccompanied children were at risk of aging out of protections afforded to migrant minors if they were forced to wait in Tijuana, Mexico, to make their asylum claims past their 18th birthdays.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection put up fencing blocking the remaining group, according to the lawyers with the asylum seekers.

The group, along with six remaining asylum seekers had been waiting for at least 15 hours as of Tuesday morning, according to Families Belong Together.