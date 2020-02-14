A Honduran young woman is released from immigration detention, thanks to her classmates

High school students at a Chicago suburb welcomed back a classmate who spent four months in a southern Illinois immigrant detention center as she continues to battle possible deportation to Honduras.
Students and staff from Crystal Lake Central High School fundraised over $10,000 on GoFundMe to pay for their classmate Meydi Guzman's release and subsequent legal fees to fight her immigration case.
Guzman, 18, fled Honduras with her father, Fabio Guzman-Reyes, two years ago seeking U.S. asylum after gang members sexually assaulted Guzman, according to her attorneys Kevin Bruning and Nathan Reyes.
Guzman, 18, was granted bond Wednesday from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. Authorities released the high school senior on Thursday after Sara Huser, Guzman's school counselor, posted a $2,000 bond.
“I am really happy and thankful for all the people who helped me,” Guzman told reporters outside a federal building in the Chicago area.
Huser, Guzman's high school counselor, has opened her home's doors to take in the teen in the meantime.
"I’m truly, truly blessed and so very happy that she is going to come join my family, come back to Crystal Lake, get back to school, back to her life," Huser said in a press conference.
Both Guzman and her father made it to the U.S.-Mexico border where they were stopped by border patrol agents in 2018. They were released and expected to show up to their immigration court hearings.
The father and daughter missed a Feb. 28, 2019 hearing in Chicago due to a possible mix-up in scheduling paperwork, according to Bruning and Reyes, the attorneys. They later appeared in court on Oct. 16, when they were unexpectedly arrested and taken to an immigration detention center.
“It was very difficult, the truth was I was not prepared for this, I did not think that turning 18 would take me to be in a prison,” Guzman said in a press conference in Spanish.
ICE did not respond to NBC News' request for comment.
Guzman’s release means returning to school and possibly staying on track to graduate with her classmates in May. However, her father is still detained at the Kankakee County Jail under ICE custody.
Reyes and Bruning have filed a petition for asylum on Guzman’s behalf and asked that a judge dismiss the order for Guzman’s deportation, the Associated Press reported.
Both attorneys are handling the case pro-bono, NBC's affiliate in Chicago WMAQ reported.
“We took this case on without a second thought. This is about doing what’s right for this young woman,” Reyes said in a statement.
