Hurricane heroes gone too soon: Puerto Rico mourns the deaths of 9 National Guard airmen

The plane, which was used in Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands to rescue people during Hurricanes Irma and Maria, took the lives of Maj. José R. Román Rosado; Maj. Carlos Pérez Serra; 1st Lt. David Albandoz; Senior Master Sgt. Jan Paravisini; Master Sgt. Jean Audriffred; Master Sgt. Mario Braña; Master Sgt. Víctor Colón; Master Sgt. Eric Circuns; and Senior Airman Roberto Espada. All had participated in multiple rescue missions during both hurricanes.

Roberto Espada's last picture before his death. Photo courtesy: Espada family

Roughly an hour before the plane crash, Roberto Espada was messaging his grandmother in Puerto Rico. Relatives think that in a way, his texts seemed to foreshadow the tragedy.

“He was on the plane with the headset. He took a picture of the plane and my grandma said: ‘Don't get on that plane Robert. That plane is too old,’” Luis Danny Espada Gali, Roberto’s brother, told NBC News.

“That was the last picture. That was the last communication,” Espada Gali said. “I wish he would have listened.”

Roberto Espada and the eight other Puerto Rico National Guard airmen join a longer list of tragedies. In just a month, 16 Americans have died in military aviation crashes in the United States — raising concerns over the safety of crew members.

Jose Roman Rosado was one of the nine Puerto Ricans killed in the National Guard plane crash Wednesday, May 2, 2018 in Savannah, Georgia. Photo courtesy: Roman Rosado family

This is not the first time a WC-130 Hercules took the lives of multiple Puerto Ricans. In 2002, the same type of aircraft crashed into a mountain in Caguas, Puerto Rico — killing 10 people after the plane had taken off from a local naval base. The initial investigation revealed that the safety system that alerts the pilot if the plane approaches an obstacle, in this case a mountain, could have failed.

"This is not a crisis, but a crisis for the families," said Dana White, a Pentagon spokesperson about Wednesday’s crash.