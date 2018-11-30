By Nicole Acevedo

Lin-Manuel Miranda, best known for creating and starring in the groundbreaking Broadway musicals “Hamilton” and “In the Heights,” received a star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday.

The fans, who for hours lined up near the Pantages Theatre on Argyle street to witness the award-winning artist’s ceremony of a lifetime, rejoiced the minute Miranda walked past the crowd before receiving his star.

“I feel like I’m in a dream,” said Miranda during the ceremony. “Reports of my fame are still probably greatly exaggerated but the fact that there is a star marking where I got to say these lines [referring to his performance of ‘In The Heights’ at the Pantages Theatre], what a dream come true that is for me.”

Throughout his career, Miranda has won three Tony Awards, three Grammys, an Emmy and Pulitzer Prize.

Miranda also worked on songs for the soundtrack of the 2016 animated film “Moana” and for Broadway's “Bring It On: The Musical.” He also wrote the Spanish translations for the 2009 Broadway revival of “West Side Story.”

In 2019, Miranda will entertain movie theater audiences as he stars in a Mary Poppins remake alongside actress Emily Blunt.

At the ceremony, Miranda’s celebrity idols Rita Moreno and “Weird Al” Yankovic introduced him during the celebration.

“You have earned this honor, especially because you made a choice to focus the brilliance of your star power for the good of others. I mean, I’m talking about hunger, family, disaster relief, education… I could go on,” said Moreno to Miranda during the ceremony.

“He’s gifted beyond words,” said Yankovich about Miranda.

Miranda’s star is number 2,652 in the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which was established in 1958 in California.

“These Hollywood stars, they’re permanent," said Miranda. "What is legacy? Planting seeds in a garden that you never get to see. Well, we’re going to see this star every day. And one day, they’ll put flowers on this star, but not today. Today we celebrate.”

