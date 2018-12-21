By Nicole Acevedo

Amid threats of a government shutdown, acclaimed chef José Andrés took to Twitter to offer food to federal government employees who would be affected if the government closes down.

The Spanish-born chef wrote: “I will offer again free sandwiches to the poor men and women of the federal government, republicans and democrats, at every restaurant of mine in DC for lunch until they get paid again!”

If the government shutdown takes place, more than 420,000 federal employees across numerous agencies will have to work during the holiday season without pay.

Workers get compensated for hours worked during a shutdown months afterwards.

The Trump administration has until Friday at midnight to pass a spending bill that includes $5 billion to fund the construction of a wall at the southern border.

According to President Donald Trump, the chances of a partial government shutdown are "very good.” In tweets he is placing the blame on Democrats despite saying publicly to Senators Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi previously that he would "take the mantle" of a government shutdown if Congress didn't give him funds for the border wall.

Andrés’ tweet came as a response to another Trump tweet in which he said, “The Democrats, whose votes we need in the Senate, will probably vote against Border Security and the Wall even though they know it is desperately needed. If the Dems vote no, there will be a shutdown that will last for a very long time. People don’t want Open Borders and Crime!”

This is not the first time Andrés offers to help those in need through food. He fed people affected by the 2018 California wildfires, people in Puerto Rico during the aftermath of Hurricane Maria and people in South Carolina in the wake of Hurricane Florence.

His humanitarian efforts earned him a 2019 Nobel Peace Prize nomination in November.

