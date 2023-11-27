2024 is shaping up to be a big year for Jennifer Lopez.

The superstar announced Nov. 27 that she is releasing a new album and a new movie next year.

Lopez’s album “This Is Me... Now” will be available Feb. 16 and comes more than two decades after the release of her smash 2002 album, “This Is Me... Then.” The new album “effortlessly blends R&B, contemporary pop sounds and hip-hop beats, combined with her emotional signature vocals” and “is Lopez’s most honest and personal yet,” according to a press release.

Lopez will also star in “This Is Me... Now: The Film,” which promises to give fans an intimate look into her much ballyhooed personal life, which features her high-profile romance with her husband, Ben Affleck.

“‘This is Me…Now: The Film’ is like nothing you’ve ever seen from JL. A narrative driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical and highly entertaining musical and visual reimagining of her publicly scrutinized love life,” the press release reads.

“Along with Director Dave Meyers, Lopez creates a genre-redefining immersive cinematic experience: an extravagant visual and sonic feast with impressive choreography, star studded cameos, costumes, sets and blockbuster-worthy visuals,” the press release continues. “Although an astonishing vivid spectacle, the film is ultimately a heartfelt ode to JL’s journey of self-healing and everlasting belief in fairytale endings. Audiences will be captivated and leave hopeful that true love can be more than a dream.”

Like the album, the movie will be available Feb. 16 on Prime Video.

“Can’t Get Enough,” the first single from the album “This Is Me... Now,” will be released Jan. 10.

This marks Lopez’s ninth studio album and first since 2014’s “A.K.A.”