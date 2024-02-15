Jennifer Lopez announces first tour in 5 years

With the impending release of her ninth studio album, Jennifer Lopez exclusively announced on TODAY that she is heading on tour this summer with her “This Is Me...Now the Tour.”

The 2024 tour will consist of more than 30 cities across North America, kicking off in June and wrapping at the end of August. Along the way she will make stops in Miami, New York City, Los Angeles and Toronto, performing her biggest hits and new songs from her latest album, including “Can’t Get Enough.”

It’s a special moment for Lopez, who is releasing one of her most personal albums to date. She has opened up about how “This Is Me...Now” was inspired by her rekindled romance with husband Ben Affleck. Alongside the record, Lopez is also premiering the accompanying film “This Is Me... Now: A Love Story,” which is described as a “cinematic odyssey” and depicts her journey to love and personal healing. Both will be released Feb. 16.

Jennifer Lopez performs "This Is Me Now" on Saturday Night Live on Feb. 3. Will Heath / NBC

And now, the “This Is Me...Now the Tour” is one added bonus for her fans. The new set of concerts marks J. Lo’s first tour in five years, after her successful 2019 tour.

“This Is Me...Now The Tour” starts June 26 in Orlando, Florida, at the Kia Center.

How to get tickets

General tickets for the “This Is Me...Now the Tour” go on sale Friday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m. local time on Live Nation.

There are three presale events: the J.Lo Fan Club presale, the Citi presale and the Verizon presale.

The fan club presale begins Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 9 a.m. local time.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for the U.S. dates beginning Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Feb. 22, at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Verizon is also offering customers exclusive presale tickets for applicable U.S. dates through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase presale tickets for select shows beginning Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, Feb. 22, at 10 p.m. local time.

Tour dates

Below are the North American tour dates so far. A show with an asterisk next to it indicates that it’s not available in the Verizon presale, while a hashtag indicates the Citi presale is not applicable.