Jennifer Lopez gives moving rendition of 'This Land Is Your Land' at inauguration

Jennifer Lopez became a part of history Wednesday when she performed at the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Dressed all in white and accompanied by members of the president’s United States Marine Band, J.Lo sang “This Land Is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful.”

Lopez started slowly before her ramping up her performance and segueing into “America the Beautiful.”

She then said “one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all” in Spanish before belting out “Let’s get loud” and then quieting down as she wrapped up her performance by singing the line “This land was made for you and me.”

She then blew a kiss to the crowd and turned around to say a few words to Vice President Kamala Harris before walking away.

Lopez, of course, is no stranger to high profile gigs, having served as the centerpiece of last year’s Super Bowl halftime show and performing in Times Square on New Year's Eve just a few weeks ago.

Fiancé Alex Rodriguez had said Lopez was anxious about the inauguration.

"And what's interesting is she's most nervous about Washington, D.C., because of the responsibility, and she wants more than anything, like all of us, to bring people together, to inspire,” he told “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Monday. “And you know, music and sports does that better than anything.”

Lopez’s arrival in the nation’s capital was almost as heralded as Harris and Biden’s.

Chrissy Teigen, who was in Washington for the inauguration with husband John Legend, caught wind of her and Rodriguez.

“Breaking news! It’s J.Lo and A-Rod,” she captioned a brief video Wednesday that she snapped of the couple walking along a street.

This story was originally published on TODAY.com.

Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.