Jennifer Lopez to produce Mattel's ‘Bob the Builder’ animated movie starring Anthony Ramos

Bob the Builder is ready for his big screen debut.

The construction worker with a can-do attitude will be the subject of a new animated feature film from Mattel Films. Jennifer Lopez is producing “Bob the Builder,” while “In the Heights” star Anthony Ramos will voice the title character.

A twist on the long-running children’s series, “Bob the Builder” follows Roberto (aka Bob) who travels to Puerto Rico for a major construction job. According to the official logline, audiences will see Bob as he “takes on issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build. Bob’s journey will celebrate the vibrant and colorful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people.” Felipe Vargas is attached to write the screenplay, and a director has not been announced.

“Pairing Anthony and Felipe’s genius vision for the story will capture this beloved character in a manner that audiences who grew up with Bob will recognize, and all-new audiences will enjoy,” said Robbie Brenner, president of Mattel Films.

Ramos says “Bob the Builder” carries an “important message” to the big screen, adding that elements of the film were inspired by his own life.

“For years, Bob the Builder’s characters have inspired young people around the world,” he said. “A movie about friends working together, a celebration of a beautiful home they share, and how love can help to conquer any obstacle in your way. Can we fix it? Yes, we can!”

Ramos will also produce “Bob the Builder” with Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico of ShadowMachine. Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina will produce for Lopez’s company Nuyorican Productions. “Bob the Builder” is overseen by Kevin McKeon, Ivan Sanchez, and Arturo Thur De Koós for Mattel and Natalie Haack Flores for Nuyorican.

“The show’s ability to promote positive thinking, problem-solving and empowerment with a completely original story set in Puerto Rico puts a new spin on a beloved brand,” Goldsmith-Thomas. “We can’t wait for new and existing fans to connect with these amazing characters.”

“Bob the Builder” joins a slew of Mattel films in development including “American Girl,” a live-action “Barney” movie with “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya, the Vin Diesel-led “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots,” and Lena Dunham’s take on “Polly Pocket.” The company’s first theatrical release was Greta Gerwig’s majorly successful “Barbie,” which was distributed by Warner Bros. and grossed a staggering $1.4 billion globally. The movie received eight Oscar nominations, including best picture.

