Jennifer Lopez pokes fun at past marriages in video for new single ‘Can’t Get Enough’

Jennifer Lopez has officially returned with the release of her new single “Can’t Get Enough” and its accompanying music video.

In the Dave Meyers-directed clip, J. Lo makes cheeky references to her past marriages. As the video progresses, she moves from husband to husband (one of whom is played by Derek Hough) while attendees at her weddings place bets on how long each one will last.

At one point, Lopez throws the bouquet to the guests, to which one mutters, “Don’t catch it, it’s cursed.” The self-referential visuals conclude with Lopez sitting in plain view of the camera as voiceovers from her assumed exes air their grievances: “She doesn’t listen,” “She thinks I’m her employee,” “Add that to defensiveness and the constant criticism.”

“Can’t Get Enough” is the first single from Lopez’s ninth album “This Is Me… Now,” which is slated to drop on February 16. The album, which marks her first studio project since 2014’s “A.K.A.,” is a nod to “This Is Me… Then” which celebrated its 20th anniversary this past November. That project explored her very public relationship with actor Ben Affleck, as he appeared in the music video for “Jenny from the Block” and she dedicated a song to him entitled “Dear Ben.”

“This Is Me… Now” picks up where its predecessor left off, as Lopez and Affleck reunited in the time leading up to the recording of the project and subsequently eloped. In addition to likely romantic odes (song titles include “Mad in Love” and “Greatest Love Story Never Told”), she includes a sequel to “Dear Ben” and assumedly references her marriage to Affleck on “Midnight Trip to Vegas.”

The album, written and recorded at her Los Angeles home from 2022 through last year, saw Lopez working mostly with a core group of collaborators including producers Rogét Chahayed, Jeff “Gitty” Gitelman and Angel Lopez. Additional musicians who contribute to the project include Hit-Boy, Tay Keith, T-Minus and a slate of others.

While “Can’t Get Enough” is just a taste of what the album has to offer, Lopez will celebrate the release of “This Is Me… Now” on Feb. 16 by concurrently putting out the visual accompaniment “This Is Me… Now: A Love Story” on Amazon Prime. In addition to the release of a standard version of the album, Lopez plans to issue a deluxe edition that includes a 40-page booklet featuring exclusive photos, as well as separate vinyls in different colors.

