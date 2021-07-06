Jennifer Lopez says, 'I love where I'm at'

Jennifer Lopez is experiencing a post-breakup glow — both physically and mentally.

Earlier this week, the singer discussed her latest single, "Cambia el Paso" with Rauw Alejandro, and opened up about her personal life on Monday's episode of "The Zane Lowe Show." Lopez, 51 said, "It's the best time of my life."

“I’m super happy. I know people are always wondering. ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you OK?’ This and that. I’ve never been better,” Lopez shared. “I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that. I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own,” she continued. "I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen. Things that you never imagined in your life happening again."

That may be a hint to Lopez and ex-fiancé Ben Affleck's rumored rekindled romance.

When the couple first started dating in 2002, they were affectionately dubbed "Bennifer" and became a Hollywood power couple.

Lopez's new happiness inspired her to start recording again.

She was in the Dominican Republic filming "Shotgun Wedding" and realized, "I had got to a point in my life where I really felt good on my own."

"I'm good. I love my life right now. I love what I'm doing. I love where I'm at. I love the person that I am continually kind of evolving into and becoming," she said. "And that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me."

Lopez and her ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement in April.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," the two revealed in an exclusive joint statement to TODAY. "We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

A version of this story was first published on TODAY.com.

Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.