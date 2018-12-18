By Nicole Acevedo

Jimmy Fallon, the host of NBC’s "Tonight Show," will join award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda in Puerto Rico next year to film a special episode in the island, where Miranda is expected to reprise his starring role in the iconic musical "Hamilton."

“'The Tonight Show' is going to Puerto Rico,” said Fallon in a video shared on social media. “It’s gonna be a celebration, of the life, the light, and the spirit of Puerto Rico.”

On Monday, NBC announced that the telecast, set to air on Jan. 15, will focus on hurricane recovery efforts still taking place in Puerto Rico and will feature a special performance from Miranda and the "Hamilton" cast, who will be performing the award-winning musical at the University of Puerto Rico next year from Jan. 8 to 27.

In Puerto Rico, Miranda is expected to make a stage comeback as Alexander Hamilton — the musical’s lead character — after the Tony winner left the role in 2016.

The performances look to raise money for the Flamboyan Arts Fund, a grant program created by Miranda and his family to help artists and arts institutions in Puerto Rico and promote arts in the island.

"Our goal is to raise as much as we can for the arts, artists and arts organizations still recovering from Hurricane Maria. That's the plan," said Miranda at "The Tonight Show" Monday night.

The island incurred in about $90 billion in damages caused by Hurricane Maria, which struck Puerto Rico on Sept. of 2017, and the Puerto Rican government put the hurricane's official death toll at nearly 3,000 — making it the deadliest U.S.-based natural disaster in 100 years.

FOLLOW NBC LATINO ON FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.