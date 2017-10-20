Jennifer Lopez is partnering with Trick-or-Treat for UNICEF in an effort to raise funds for Puerto Rico, which is still suffering massive devastation a month after Hurricane Maria tore through the island.

JLo was selected as the 2017 face of the campaign, which strives to have "kids help kids" by collecting donations big or small throughout the month of October and as kids trick-or-treat on Halloween night. The funds from this year's campaign will focus on children around the world affected by recent natural disasters, including Puerto Rico, Mexico and the Caribbean.

A spokesperson with UNICEF said a large portion of the funds will be donated to help kids on the island who may have lost everything.

"They're now so vulnerable to disease that they've lost their access to safe water and dry places to sleep," a UNICEF spokesperson said.

Here's an exclusive look at Lopez's UNICEF announcement: