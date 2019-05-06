Breaking News Emails
Jennifer Lopez turns 50 on July 24, and ahead of her milestone birthday the star is gearing up for new adventures, including her “It’s My Party” tour beginning in June.
“I can’t think of a better way to spend this type of birthday, this big 50th birthday — it’s a big deal," Lopez said Monday on NBC's "Today" show. "The opportunity came up and I thought, 'why don’t we make it a big celebration?'”
Though Lopez performed during a 3-year residency in Las Vegas, she hasn’t gone on a full-fledged tour since 2011.
The “It’s My Party” tour will start in Los Angeles and will feature the artist performing a mix of her latest and classic anthems alongside elaborate choreography, set design and costume changes, in a host of cities in the United States as well as Canada.
“It’s an extravaganza,” Lopez said.
Lopez has sold more than 75 million records and starred in both classic movies such as “Selena” as well as contemporary films, including last year’s “Second Act.” She’s been a judge on “American Idol” and now produces her own show, NBC’s “World of Dance.”
It's been a stellar career for the artist who was born and raised in the Bronx, as she sang in one of her early hits, "Jenny from the Block."
In recent years, Lopez has also been in the news for her high-profile relationship — and recent engagement — to former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez. She spoke about their relationship before performing her latest single “Medicine.”
“I always planned to get married again. I want to spend my life with somebody. I want to grow old with somebody,” Lopez said. “I think that that’s the goal, to find a partner to walk through this crazy thing with.”
She said that Rodriguez, 43, turned out to be that partner for her because he complements her and because they share a similar upbringing.
“He allows me to be who I am. I want him to shine in the greatest way possible and be his best self. We love our families,” Lopez said. “We both had kind of our hard moments in the public eye and at the same time we keep coming back.”
Jennifer Lopez sings 'Medicine' live on the TODAY plazaMay 6, 201903:13
Lopez and Rodriguez each have two children from previous marriages. Rodriguez has two daughters, Ella, 11, and Natasha, 14, and Lopez has 11-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme, from her previous marriage to salsa icon Marc Anthony.
Lopez states that the fact that both she and Rodriguez prioritize family makes their current relationship work.
"We have four stellar kids. It's crazy. It's crazy what they have to go through with two traveling parents and all of us coming together," Lopez said. "It's not an easy thing, but somehow it works really well. There's just a lot of love there.”
