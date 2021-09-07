José Díaz-Balart set to anchor MSNBC show as he shifts Telemundo role

Longtime “Noticias Telemundo” and NBC News anchor José Díaz-Balart will be hosting a new show on MSNBC — while making a big change to his role at Telemundo.

The groundbreaking Latino journalist will host his own weekday MSNBC show, “José Díaz-Balart Reports,” from Miami, set to premiere Sept. 27 and air weekdays at 10 a.m. ET.

While he will continue anchoring “NBC Nightly News Saturday,” at the end of the month Díaz-Balart will step down from anchoring Telemundo’s nightly weekday newscast, “Noticias Telemundo” — which he has anchored since 2009, making him a fixture in many Spanish-language Latino households across the country.

Instead, Díaz-Balart will anchor monthly specials and special coverage for “Noticias Telemundo” and special coverage for multiple platforms, such as Peacock.

Díaz-Balart’s news role will make him the only anchor to host national news programs on both cable and broadcast television in both English and Spanish.

“I’m privileged to anchor MSNBC’s 10 a.m. hour to report on the issues that matter to all communities across America,” Díaz-Balart shared in an MSNBC news release. “It has been my honor to serve as the anchor of ‘Noticias Telemundo’ where we rigorously cover the most important news for the Latino community. I look forward to this unique role where I can reach different audiences in English and Spanish across the NBCUniversal News Group and Telemundo.”

MSNBC and Telemundo are part of NBCUniversal, as is NBC News.

Díaz-Balart became the first Cuban American to host a network news broadcast in 1996 when he hosted CBS' "This Morning."

Díaz-Balart also served as an anchor from 2014 to 2016 with MSNBC dayside and soon became the first to anchor two different evening newscasts on separate broadcast networks in English and Spanish, when he took over the Saturday edition of “NBC Nightly News” in 2016.

Since then, he's interviewed every U.S. president since Ronald Reagan and gone on to earn multiple prestigious journalism awards including four Emmys, the George Foster Peabody Award and the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award.

Díaz-Balart was one of the five moderators for the first Democratic presidential primary debate back in 2019.

“José is one of the most trusted names in news, and I’ve been a longtime admirer of his work,” MSNBC President Rashida Jones said.

