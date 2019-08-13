Breaking News Emails
In his new ad to run on Fox & Friends, presidential candidate Julián Castro tells President Donald Trump “innocent people were shot down … because they look like me.”
Castro, who is Mexican American appears in the ad, standing alone in an Iowa warehouse, directing his comments to Trump, who is a fan of the Fox show.
Castro connects incidents of racist comments by Trump to the Aug. 3 domestic terror attack by a white supremacist on Walmart shoppers in El Paso. Twenty-two people were killed and more were injured in the attack.
Police have stated that when the gunman was arrested he said he wanted to kill Mexicans. A document that authorities believe was posted before the shootings, the gunman discusses a "Hispanic invasion," which has been seen as mirroring comments by Trump.
In the ad, Castro says straight into the camera: “President Trump: You referred to countries as sh—holes. You urged American congresswomen to ‘go to back where they came from.’ You called immigrants ‘rapists.”
“As we saw in El Paso, Americans were killed because you stoked the fire of racists. Innocent people were shot down because they look different from you, because they look like me, because they look like my family. Words have consequences. !Ya Basta! (Enough!),” he says.
Castro has intentionally stayed away from El Paso, telling an Iowa crowd that the border city did not need another presidential candidate there.
But he has been in a Twitter feud with Trump, after his twin brother and campaign manager Rep. Joaquín Castro tweeted the names of companies and their owners in San Antonio, a majority Latino city, who are Trump donors a few days after the El Paso attack. The names and their contributions are publicly available. Trump criticized the brothers in a tweet in response.
In a news release, Castro’s campaign said Castro’s ad also was in response to Trump’s criticism.
The campaign said the ad is running for a few spots on Fox & Friends in Bedminster, N.J., beginning Wednesday. The camp spent $2,775 on the ad but will spend more to run it on digital sites.
Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.