Former presidential candidate Julián Castro, who dropped out of the race last week, threw his support behind Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday.
Castro, who was Housing and Urban Development secretary under President Barack Obama, made the announcement in a video. He said he and Warren "share a vision of America where everyone counts. An America where people — not the wealthy or well-connected — are put first." He also mentions the "strong women" — his grandmother and mother — who raised him.
"There is one candidate I see who is unafraid to fight like hell to make sure America's promise will be there for everyone," Castro says in the video that shows him arriving at Warren's home and being greeted by her and her dog Bailey.
Warren was an early adopter of an immigration proposal that Castro issued early in his campaign. Castro has proposed taking immigration back to a time when crossing the border illegally was a civil, not a criminal, violation.
Castro, the only Latino in the race, could be a help to Warren in attracting Latino votes and the endorsement could put him on her short list for a vice presidential running mate.
In a Nov. 11th interview with on MSNBC, Castro said he had been "very impressed with the work that she's (Warren) done both in the African-American community and the Latino community."
Elizabeth Warren raised $21 million in the last quarter, less than what she raised the previous quarter and less than the other race leaders, Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.
Like Warren, Castro has issued very detailed policy plans and has been seen as progressive with an agenda that brought attention to the poor, minority communities and marginalized populations.
