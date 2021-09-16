Julio Vaqueiro to become new evening news anchor for 'Noticias Telemundo'

Telemundo late-night anchor Julio Vaqueiro has been announced as the newest anchor of the signature "Noticias Telemundo" evening newscast.

Vaqueiro, an Emmy Award-winning journalist, will become the principal anchor Sept. 27 for the Spanish-language network's evening news show that airs weekdays at 6:30 p.m. ET, according to a press release from Telemundo.

The news comes more than a week after it was announced that award-winning Latino journalist José Díaz-Balart was stepping down as the program's weekday anchor to host his own weekday MSNBC show, “José Díaz-Balart Reports,” set to premiere Sept. 27.

Telemundo is part of NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

Vaqueiro, who currently anchors the network's late-night weekday newscast, will also report across Telemundo's news programs, breaking news and special events coverage. Vaqueiro, who is from Mexico, says he sees his new role as a privilege.

“It’s an honor to be able to continue serving the Latino community now as the anchor of our main newscast where we chronicle the most important issues impacting Hispanics through insightful reporting and great storytelling,” he stated in the press release.

“I’m very excited to build on that commitment and further elevate the voices of Latinos to provide them with the most objective and complete information they need to make decisions every day,” he said.

Vaqueiro earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Universidad Anáhuac del Norte in Mexico City and began his career anchoring for Efekto TV in Mexico City, according to the release.

After moving to the United States, he was a co-anchor for Telemundo 52 in Los Angeles before joining Telemundo's national news network in 2017 as co-anchor of its weekend newscast, “Noticias Telemundo Fin de Semana.”

Since then, Vaqueiro has covered the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 presidential race, immigration issues facing the U.S.-Mexico border, and Venezuela's political and economic crisis.

He has been a part of the "NBC News x Noticias Telemundo Reports," an initiative where bilingual reporters from both networks collaborate on stories which air in Spanish on Noticias Telemundo and in English on NBC News and its platforms.

“Julio embodies the passion for news and rigorous reporting that are at the core of what we stand for at Noticias Telemundo,” Luis Fernández, president of Noticias Telemundo, stated in the release. “Julio has consistently delivered impactful and rigorous journalism across multiple anchoring roles, and we’re thrilled he will be bringing his integrity, unique voice and commitment to our audience to our flagship newscast.”

