Latin America's response to Cuba protests split along ideological, political lines

MEXICO CITY—Latin American governments have split along ideological lines over widespread protests in Cuba, with Mexico’s president blaming the U.S. embargo for fomenting the unrest while Chile and Peru urged the Cuban government to allow pro-democracy protests.

Thousands of Cubans have participated in the biggest protests in decades on the Communist-run island, calling for President Miguel Diaz-Canel to step down.

Cuban authorities detained some activists and have restricted access to social media and messaging platforms since Monday, according to global internet monitoring firm NetBlocks.

The governments of Chile and Peru on Tuesday both defended the rights of the Cuban people to protest.

Mexico’s top diplomat added that he spoke with his Cuban counterpart on Monday in a bid to establish communication and see “what can be done on behalf of the entire community.”

Speaking alongside Ebrard at a news conference, Lopez Obrador blamed the U.S. economic embargo for Cuba’s problems.

“They are going through a difficult situation that I basically attribute to the blockade,” he said.

One of the most prominent leftists in Latin America, the Mexican president has urged a peaceful resolution and offered to send medicines, vaccines and food if requested by Cuba.

