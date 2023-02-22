IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Latin Grammys are heading to Spain, first time they won't be held in the U.S.

The Latin Grammys, first held in Los Angeles in 2000, will take place in November in the region of Andalusía, Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud announced.
Rosalía performs during the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas
Rosalía performs during the Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas in 2022.Rodrigo Varela / Getty Images for The Latin Recording Academy file
By Associated Press

MADRID — The next Latin Grammy Awards gala will be held in southern Spain, leaving the United States for the first time, the head of its organization said Wednesday.

Latin Recording Academy CEO Manuel Abud and the regional president for Spain’s Andalusía region made the announcement in Sevilla.

“That the Latin Grammys will leave the United States for the first time is reason for special celebration, and what better place to hold them than Andalusía,” Abud said.

Regional president Juan Manuel Moreno said the awards show would be held in November. Neither the specific dates nor the host city were given.

Andalusía is home to popular tourist destinations such as Sevilla, Granada, Córdoba and Málaga. Moreno said the at the organizers would make the decision.

The Latin Grammys were first held in Los Angeles in 2000. Last year, they took place in Las Vegas, where Spanish artist Rosalía won best album for “Motomami.”

