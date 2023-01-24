Ana de Armas gets Oscar nod for ‘Blonde’ while rest of film leads the Razzies

Ana de Armas garnered an Academy Award nomination for best actress in a leading role for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's "Blonde" — amid controversy over the movie.

The NC-17 psychodrama is a fictionalized chronicle of the private life of the Hollywood and pop culture icon from the 1950s and 1960s.

The movie has drawn criticism over its portrayal of trauma and suffering, which viewers often found extremely grotesque and, sometimes, hard to watch.

De Armas, 34, was nominated for the Oscar a day after “Blonde” got eight Razzie Award nominations, including worst picture and screenplay, further underscoring how polarizing the film has been.

"The movie does present this idea of the perception we have of success and fame and glamour," de Armas told NBC's "TODAY" show in September. "The movie shows the other side of that and the price that you pay for that."

The film earned a 14-minute standing ovation after its international premiere at the Venice Film Festival last year. Viewers mainly applauded de Armas' emotional performance.

This is the Cuban-born actor's first Oscar nomination.

"It makes me proud to make them proud," De Armas said of her family and former acting classmates still in Cuba.

She spent nearly a year working on perfecting Monroe’s distinctive accent, telling The U.K.'s Sunday Times, “It took me nine months of dialect coaching and practicing and some ADR,” or rerecording.

“It was a big torture, so exhausting,” De Armas said.

Her performance in the movie also earned de Armas her second Golden Globe nomination last year.

De Armas was nominated for her first Golden Globe in 2020 following her breakout role as Marta Cabrera, a caregiver who finds herself embroiled in the murder investigation of her former employer in “Knives Out.”

Other Latinos land Oscar nominations

De Armas was the only Latino performer to receive an Academy Award nomination in acting, but other Latino filmmakers were recognized in other categories.

Award-winning Mexican director and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro landed an Oscar nomination for best animated feature film for his reinterpretation of the classic tale “Pinocchio.” The Netflix film stop-motion animation film also won a Golden Globe last month in the same category.

Fellow Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón was also nominated for an Oscar this year.

Cuarón earned a nomination in the best live action short category for producing Disney+'s "Le Pupille," set in an all-girls Catholic school in 1971.

Argentine filmmaker Santiago Mitre’s “Argentina, 1985” was nominated for best international feature film. It follows a team of lawyers who take on the heads of Argentina’s military dictatorship during the 1980s.

“Argentina, 1985” won a Golden Globe last month for best non-English language motion picture.