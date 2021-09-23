Latinas more likely to own their own business despite Covid toll, new poll finds

Latinas are more likely to own or plan to open their own business and care for multigenerational families than non-Hispanic women, according to a bilingual, online survey released by Telemundo on Thursday.

Latinas are almost two times more likely to own or plan to open their own business in the next three years compared to non-Hispanic women.

As far as the coronavirus pandemic, 4 in 10 Latinas said their jobs had been negatively impacted by it. Almost a quarter (24 percent) said they had lost a loved one to the virus.

Seventy-three percent of Latinas said they were vaccinated or were planning to be, while 61 percent of those who are mothers said their children are either vaccinated or will be vaccinated.

The survey, of “The Latina Pulse: Champions of Change,” was done in partnership with Hispanics Organized for Political Equality (HOPE) and Latino Victory Foundation. The survey follows 2020 census data detailing the growth of U.S. Latinos, accounting for over half of the nation’s population growth in the last decade.

Sixty-three percent of Latinas 18 and older are registered to vote and 56 percent voted in the 2020 elections, according to the survey. Six in 10 Latinas reported they keep up with politics and current events.

In public and in social situations, 37 percent of Latinas reported to have experienced discrimination. Thirty percent said they've faced discrimination from co-workers, supervisors and clients at their jobs.

Fifty-two percent of Latinas ages 50 and older own their home, 45 percent have a bank account, 50 percent plan to start putting money into a college savings account for their children, and 17 percent say they plan to invest in stocks, bonds, IRAs, or a 401(k) in the next three years.

Among Latina mothers, 6 in 10 said they consider themselves the CEOs of their household, 78 percent said being bilingual is an advantage, 76 percent said it’s important to keep their culture and heritage alive, and 67 percent reported that having the perspective of two cultures gives them an edge.

“This new poll shows that Latinas are leveraging their growing influence, bicultural heritage and personal strength to drive progress for our nation,” said Mónica Gil, senior vice president and chief administrative and marketing officer at NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises.

The national survey included 800 Latinas and 800 non-Latinas online in both English and Spanish and was conducted in July.

