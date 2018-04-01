Latino candidates battle to emerge at top in crowded California primaries

Gil Cisneros is an education philanthropist who gave millions in lottery winnings to George Washington University to get more young Latinos in college and public service. Sam Jammal is a G.W. Law School graduate who worked for Latino civil rights, as a congressional staffer and in the Obama administration.

They are two of the Latino newcomers contenting in California's crowded 39th Congressional District primary on Tuesday. They also are part of a group of Hispanics who could tap into the demographic change that has occurred in pockets of California and help Democrats win congressional seats, though they face long odds to do so.

California voters head to the polls to winnow the list of candidates in races for governor, Congress and down the ballot. Many absentee and mail-in ballots have already been submitted.

Voters also go to the polls in primaries in a handful of other states, including in New Mexico, where Rep. Michelle Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who is chairwoman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, is seen as the front-runner for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Cisneros and Jammal are in one of the most contentious congressional races in California and are two Latinos, among a handful statewide, with the strongest chances of helping flip a congressional seat held by Republicans.

Sam Jammal, in a campaign photo, is a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House in California's 39th Congressional District. Dakota Fine / Sam Jammal campaign

National attention has focused on the millions of dollars Cisneros and Andy Thorburn, who is not Latino, have spent on the race and on whether too many Democrats in the primary will turn the general election over to Republicans.

But demographics have played a big part in making the longtime GOP seat open for the free-for-all primary. The 39th district, where the incumbent Republican, Rep. Ed Royce, is retiring, is majority minority, thanks to the growth in the Latino and Asian residents, who now make up half the district's population.

Latinos are about a quarter of the district’s eligible voters and Asians about 15 percent. The state also has a number of independent voters who do not register with any party.

Gil Cisneros, an education philanthropist who has donated millions to get more young Latinos into college and public service, is running for Congress as a Democrat in California's primary on Tuesday. Photo courtesy: Gil Cisneros

But this is a conservative area where a good number of Latino voters have roots reaching back generations.

“The demographics didn’t suddenly change when Donald Trump got elected,” said Jammal, who grew up in the Orange County district, the son of Colombian and Jordanian immigrants, and who returned to it three years ago. “It’s been growing. This community had changed a while ago. Politics just finally caught up with it.”

Cisneros and Jammal are part of a surge of first-time Democratic candidates around the country, in what is largely seen as a backlash against Trump.

They are hoping to finish in the top two, because all candidates in California run in a single primary, with the top two finishers moving on to the November election, regardless of party. But there are fears that with so many Democrats running the vote will split, opening the way for two Republicans to take both spots.