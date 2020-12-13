Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The holiday season is coming up and we know buying gifts can be quite stressful, especially in an already chaotic year. Why not avoid the lines and help support these wonderful Latino-owned businesses.

From one-of-a-kind bags to beautifully embroidered face masks, you’ll rest easy this year knowing your memorable gifts will support Hispanic entrepreneurship and craftsmanship.

Go bold with this palette great for the makeup enthusiasts in your life. Made up of 21 highly pigmented shades in bold colors, this vegan and cruelty-free gift supports Midas Cosmetics, an Afro-Latino owned company. Dominican American Rocio Nuñez founded it in 2018 with a mission to make sure all of their customers, “feel loved, appreciated and celebrated.”

Perfect on a jacket or a bag, this assortment of enamel pins is a hand-crafted souvenir that can even work as a stocking stuffer. Help support this Peruvian brand with items you won't be able to find anywhere else!

Who doesn't love a great t-shirt, especially now that we're dressing more casual? Founded by a New York native, M. Tony Peralta uses a variety of art techniques in his clothing to pay homage to his Latino heritage.

All the way from the mountains of Puerto Rico, this freshly roasted coffee will be a perfect caffeinated gift to help start someone's day. After Hurricane Maria destroyed 85 percent of coffee farm harvests in 2017, the island has been eager to bounce back. Sam Sepulveda and Ivan Peña began the company in one of the U.S territory's poorest regions and, with one purchase at a time, the New Yorkers plan to help revitalize the local economy.

For the new era we're living in, these beautiful embroidered face masks are a chic — and useful —accessory. Made by Mexican artisans, the owner takes pride in making sure her products reflect her Latino culture.

This coloring book is not only a great de-stressor, it’s educational! It’s a bilingual book that guides you through a Mexican market and has you coloring items you’d normally see. Drawn by a Oaxaca-based illustrator, you’ll learn fun facts in both English and Spanish along the way.

These handmade fabric dyes are truly one of a kind! Using a Japanese dyeing technique called Shibori, an artist based in El Salvador works with her sister to design products with their natural Indigo dye to sell across the world. Visit their Etsy shop and buy hand-dyed accessories like notebooks or totes.

Treat those on your list to these organic, wholesome herbs meant to cleanse the body and soul—and perfect for our loved ones who need to de-stress. Lift someone's mood with these elixirs as you help support fair trade practices in Central and South America.

Jewelry is great for any occasion—and it makes for a special holiday gift. Chilean designer Sol Proaño incorporates South American aesthetics with an American minimalist style throughout her collection for a fresh, modern look.

From the heart of Miami's Little Havana, this unique domino set will make you feel like you’re sitting outside, feeling the breeze and playing this iconic game. Each domino tile has the island’s flag engraved and the set is a wonderful gift for those who enjoy playing board games.

Papel picado is a traditional Mexican paper design that represents wind and the fragility of life. Often used to decorate altars, this personalized gift is a great way to honor the memory of your loved ones.

This gift is perfect for anyone who likes to spend time outside. It’s a high-quality handwoven hammock that supports a Nicaraguan family who has been in the business for four generations.

