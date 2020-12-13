12 Latino gifts for 2020 that support Latino-owned businesses

A gorgeous hammock from Nicaragua, coffee from the mountains of Puerto Rico and Mexican-made embroidered face masks, we got you covered.
Here's where to buy gifts for the 2020 holidays that will support a Latino-owned business.
Here's where to buy gifts for the 2020 holidays that will support a Latino-owned business.Clockwise from left to right: Anima Mundi Herbals, bySanz, ArtisanPueblo, Midas Cosmetics, Anima Mundi Herbals,
By Cynthia Silva

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

The holiday season is coming up and we know buying gifts can be quite stressful, especially in an already chaotic year. Why not avoid the lines and help support these wonderful Latino-owned businesses.

From one-of-a-kind bags to beautifully embroidered face masks, you’ll rest easy this year knowing your memorable gifts will support Hispanic entrepreneurship and craftsmanship.

1. Midas Cosmetics Flower Bomb Eyeshadow Palette

Go bold with this palette great for the makeup enthusiasts in your life. Made up of 21 highly pigmented shades in bold colors, this vegan and cruelty-free gift supports Midas Cosmetics, an Afro-Latino owned company. Dominican American Rocio Nuñez founded it in 2018 with a mission to make sure all of their customers, “feel loved, appreciated and celebrated.”

Midas Touch Flower Bomb Eyeshadow Palette

$29.00

2. TioMachula Enamel Pins

Perfect on a jacket or a bag, this assortment of enamel pins is a hand-crafted souvenir that can even work as a stocking stuffer. Help support this Peruvian brand with items you won't be able to find anywhere else!

TioMachula Jarritos 3-Pack Pin Set

$30.00

Related

News

NewsThe best Latino books, according to Latinx writers

3. Peralta Projects Graphic T-shirts

Who doesn't love a great t-shirt, especially now that we're dressing more casual? Founded by a New York native, M. Tony Peralta uses a variety of art techniques in his clothing to pay homage to his Latino heritage.

Peralta Project Heal the World T-shirt

$35.00

4. 787 Coffee

All the way from the mountains of Puerto Rico, this freshly roasted coffee will be a perfect caffeinated gift to help start someone's day. After Hurricane Maria destroyed 85 percent of coffee farm harvests in 2017, the island has been eager to bounce back. Sam Sepulveda and Ivan Peña began the company in one of the U.S territory's poorest regions and, with one purchase at a time, the New Yorkers plan to help revitalize the local economy.

787 Coffee Espresso Roast Coffee

$20.90
$19.90

5. Artisan Pueblo Embroidered face masks

For the new era we're living in, these beautiful embroidered face masks are a chic — and useful —accessory. Made by Mexican artisans, the owner takes pride in making sure her products reflect her Latino culture.

Artisan Pueblo Floral Embroidery Face Mask

$14.95

Related

News

NewsGetting creative: These designers turned masks into cultural expression

6. Lola's Mercadito Coloring Book

This coloring book is not only a great de-stressor, it’s educational! It’s a bilingual book that guides you through a Mexican market and has you coloring items you’d normally see. Drawn by a Oaxaca-based illustrator, you’ll learn fun facts in both English and Spanish along the way.

Lola's Mercadito Spanish Bilingual Coloring Book for Kids

$14.00

7. BySanz Shibori fabric notebooks and totes

These handmade fabric dyes are truly one of a kind! Using a Japanese dyeing technique called Shibori, an artist based in El Salvador works with her sister to design products with their natural Indigo dye to sell across the world. Visit their Etsy shop and buy hand-dyed accessories like notebooks or totes.

BySanz Indigo Shibori Hand Dye Tote

$65.00

8. Amina Mundi Apothecary Kit

Treat those on your list to these organic, wholesome herbs meant to cleanse the body and soul—and perfect for our loved ones who need to de-stress. Lift someone's mood with these elixirs as you help support fair trade practices in Central and South America.

Amina Mundi Sacred Heart Love Kit

$105.00

Related

News

NewsExpert shopping: Best cookware for making Latino dishes

9. Sol Proaño Jewelry

Jewelry is great for any occasion—and it makes for a special holiday gift. Chilean designer Sol Proaño incorporates South American aesthetics with an American minimalist style throughout her collection for a fresh, modern look.

Sol Proaño Alma Earrings

$160.00
$160.00

10. Cuban Food Market Domino set

From the heart of Miami's Little Havana, this unique domino set will make you feel like you’re sitting outside, feeling the breeze and playing this iconic game. Each domino tile has the island’s flag engraved and the set is a wonderful gift for those who enjoy playing board games.

Cuban Food Market Dominoes

$22.62

11. Amor Por Vida Papel picado

Papel picado is a traditional Mexican paper design that represents wind and the fragility of life. Often used to decorate altars, this personalized gift is a great way to honor the memory of your loved ones.

Amor Por Vida Papel Picado

$60.00

Related

News

NewsExpert shopping: Paella pans

12. Hamacas Nica Hammock

This gift is perfect for anyone who likes to spend time outside. It’s a high-quality handwoven hammock that supports a Nicaraguan family who has been in the business for four generations.

HamacasNica Boho Handwoven Hammock

$110.00

Looking for more recommendations?

Follow NBC Latino on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Cynthia Silva

Cynthia Silva writes for NBC Asian America, NBCBLK, NBC Latino and NBC Out.