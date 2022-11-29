The Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Monday nominated dozens of Latino musicians to the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry in an effort to increase Latino representation.

"Latinos are nearly 20% of the US and widely bilingual — but of the 600 titles in the Recording Registry, less than 4% are from Latino artists," Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, wrote on Twitter.

In total, 33 titles, in English and Spanish and across various genres, were nominated by the caucus, with a specific priority on artists who have not yet been featured in the registry.

The list includes Juan Gabriel's "Amor Eterno"; Elvis Crespo's "Suavemente"; José Feliciano's "Feliz Navidad"; Jennifer Lopez's album "J. Lo"; and Los Tigres Del Norte's album "Corridos," among other Latin music works.

“I want for the contributions of our musicians to be recognized and celebrated in the way that they deserve, because they have made a mark in America,” Castro told Axios in an interview.

Castro, who has advocated for increased Latino visibility, reached out to Twitter users for suggestions to help curate the list.

Castro is one of several members of Congress who requested a recent Government Accountability Office report on Latino representation in the media industry workforce across film, radio, television, newspapers and digital platforms.

The National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress chooses 25 recordings each year to showcase the range and diversity of American recorded sound and to increase preservation awareness for future generations.

Since the deadline for public nominations for the 2023 registry has passed, the National Recording Preservation Board will work with Castro to consider nominations, Steve Leggett, the board's program director, told Axios.

Users can now submit recommendations in anticipation of the 2024 nominations to the Library of Congress. Eligible recordings must be at least 10 years old and “culturally, historically, or aesthetically important, and/or inform or reflect life in the United States," according to the Library of Congress.

The 2023 registry is expected to be announced in late March or April.