Latino Republican voters are more progressive than white Republican voters on key issues, exit polls find

Latino Republican voters appear more progressive than white Republican voters on key issues like abortion and climate change, according to NBC News exit polls.

While they are likeminded on some issues, there are significant differences in others. There is a twenty percentage point gap between Latino and white Republican voters on the issue of abortion: Around 46% of Latino Republicans said abortion should be legal versus 26% of white Republican voters.

Latinos who voted Republican in House races were also more likely to say climate change is a somewhat or very serious problem. Around 57% of Latino Republican voters held this view, compared to 45% of white Republican voters.

Nearly twice as many Latino Republican voters, 29%, approve of Biden’s student debt cancellation plans compared to white Republican voters, at 15%.

On the issue of immigration, 38% of Latinos who voted Republican in House races said that immigrants to the U.S. make the country better, versus 23% of white Republican voters.

There are some issues both Latino and white Republicans agree on.

Around 29% of Latino Republican voters and 46% of white Republican voters view inflation as the issue that mattered most in deciding how they voted. Similar numbers of Latino Republican voters, 93%, and white Republican voters, 96%, also reported that they disapprove of Biden.

