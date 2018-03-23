Latinos are younger than the rest of the U.S. population and make up about 40 percent of millennials.

“Given their numbers, they can make a difference in terms of being a mobilizing force,” said Stella Rouse, director of the Center for American Politics and Citizenship at the University of Maryland.

But the question remains whether they will play a significant role, she said. In a book she authored, due out in August, Rouse and her co-author show that Latino millennials are more supportive of gun control measures than either white or African American millennials.

Activist and poet Johnny Soto paints a sign to be carried at the upcoming March for Our Lives Los Angeles on March 22, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Mario Tama / Getty Images

“However, the issue of gun control has not previously been an issue Latinos care strongly about,” according to Rouse. Immigration, education, or healthcare remain top issues for them.

It remains to be seen whether this is something that hits home for young Latinos as a group and if they will mobilize to sustain attention on the issue, said Rouse.

A 2014 Pew Hispanic Research survey found a majority of Latino registered voters (62 percent) thought controlling gun ownership was more important than protecting the rights of gun owners (36 percent).

For Parkland students grappling with the mass shooting, it's still very raw. Rozenblat said students are “always on edge and feel uncomfortable. Going to class and seeing the empty desks where their classmates used to sit has been very hard, said Rosenblat.

Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., is joined by students and parents from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland., Fla., Friday, March 23, 2018, ahead of the Saturday March For Our Lives. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Last week, Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed into law gun regulations that include a three-day waiting period, raising the gun purchasing age to 21, and banning bump stocks. But Floridians will not be able to vote on adding the gun control measures to the state constitution this year because a state board rejected the proposal, citing technical rules.

On the national level, despite public pressure to break the decades-long gridlock on gun control, Congress has yet to take up the issue.

Rozenblat’s father, Sergio Rozenblat, thinks this weekend's march sends an important message.

“This is an expression that we are bigger than the NRA,” Rozenblat said. “Candidates will have to address and confront their new reality that there are going to be kids that are going to be asking out loud what their position is on gun control and assault weapons.”

Rozenblat, who came to the U.S. from Argentina when he was 12, drew a parallel between this movement and the protests about five decades ago to end the Vietnam War.

“The similarities between this and when I was a kid during the Vietnam War are exactly the same. The motivation is exactly the same,” he said.

He recalled organizing a school walkout with other students while he was attending Flushing High School in Queens, New York. Now, he is supporting the students in his daughter's school, who are turning a tragedy into a national movement.

“I’m convinced, these kids are not going to stop,” he said.

FOLLOW NBC LATINO ON FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.