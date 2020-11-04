Latinos gain a Senate seat with Ben Ray Lujan win in New Mexico

Democratic Rep. Ben Ray Lujan won the U.S. Senate race in New Mexico, bringing the total of Latino senators to five.

"Thank you, New Mexico! Tonight, our campaign showed that people power can elect the son of an ironworker and a public school employee to the Senate," Lujan tweeted Wednesday early morning. "I'm grateful for every vote we earned — and no matter who you voted for, it will be my honor to work for you in the Senate."

Lujan gave up up his seat in the U.S. House to run for the Senate and led in the polls for much of his campaign against Republican Mark Ronchetti, a television meteorologist. Lujan succeeds Sen. Tom Udall, a Democrat who is retiring.

According to NBC News' exit poll, Lujan defeated Ronchetti by about five percentage points.

With his win, Lujan joins an elite group of Latinos in the Senate, including Republican Senators Marco Rubio of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas as well as Democratic Senators Bob Menendez of New Jersey and Catherine Cortez-Masto of Nevada, who made history in 2017 as the first Latina elected to the Senate.

Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez is leading in the race to win over the House seat that Lujan left behind; she would make history as the first Latina to represent New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District.

"Congratulations to our new Senator, @benraylujan!" tweeted Leger Fernandez about Lujan's win. "Our incredible leader from the North will now move to serve our state in the Senate. A win for all New Mexicans."

Despite Leger Fernandez and Lujan's wins, Latinos continue to be underrepresented in Congress.

The U.S. population is 18.5 percent Hispanic. To match the population share, the number of Hispanics in the House would have to be more than twice the current number, according to the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Educational Fund (NALEO).

NALEO's Executive Director Arturo Vargas previously told NBC News that the Senate is "one of the least representative bodies in terms of reflecting the U.S. population."

