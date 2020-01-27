Latinos mourn Kobe Bryant, who said they were 'the first' to embrace him in Los Angeles

The death of Kobe Bryant has affected many and brought together people of all backgrounds, but it is especially painful for Latinos, who say the basketball legend had an outsized impact on their communities.
Bryant, who along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash Sunday, was husband to Vanessa Bryant, who is Mexican-American. The couple had four daughters together and resided in Los Angeles, a city that is nearly half Latino. Bryant had shouted out Latino fans in past interviews, even crediting them with his desire to learn Spanish.
"My Latino fans are very important to me because they were the first ones who embraced me the most when I first got here," Bryant said in a 2016 Spanish-language interview that was widely shared on social media in tribute. "So I told them, ‘give me two or three years so that I can learn a little bit of Spanish.’"
Bryant added that his Spanish was "not that good," but this appeared to have been a modest assessment, as he routinely conducted full-length interviews in Spanish, which endeared him even more to Latino fans. He said that he was inspired to learn the language because of his wife and because his Latino fans "mean everything" to him. He told Univision in a separate interview that he learned Spanish through watching telenovelas with his family.
Though he was not Latino himself, Bryant's death has been described as "a major loss to the Latino community" and several people have suggested that he was an honorary member of their community. A number of social media tributes referred to Bryant as "compa," which is Mexican slang for "friend," with one such tribute stating that he knew a man who named his son after Kobe.
"Chicano friend of mine named his kid Kobe 15 years ago," tweeted one fan. "I never truly understood why a Latino would name his kid Kobe back then, but today it makes a lot of sense."
"He gave his retirement conference in Spanish," tweeted another fan. "He had a special closeness with the Latino community of Los Angeles, especially he had a closeness with Mexico because his wife and daughters were Mexican."
According to the Los Angeles Times, Bryant expressed his appreciation for Latinos beyond the basketball court. He regularly frequented El Camino Real, a Mexican restaurant in Fullerton, which was also his wife's favorite childhood haunt. Whether Bryant would dine-in or get takeout, he reportedly always greeted the staff and customers in Spanish. His favorite meal was carnitas and flan.
Though Bryant is being remembered as a Lakers' legend who won five NBA championships with the team, Latinos are remembering him as an extension of their family.
"My wife was a nurse at a children's hospital. A young terminally ill patient's (of Mexican heritage) last wish was to meet #KobeBryant," recounted a fan in a tribute post. "Kobe came, and stayed for over 3 hours playing video games, they ate they had fun. My wife said it was the happiest she ever saw the boy."
Other victims of the Calabasas helicopter crash included John Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California; his wife, Keri; and their daughter Alyssa. Payton Chester, a 13-year-old basketball player, and her mother, Sarah, and Christina Mauser, an assistant coach for Gianna Bryant's Mamba Academy basketball team, were also on board.