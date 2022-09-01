Latinos stake a claim in Aspen at Raizado, an ideas and culture festival

ASPEN, Colo. — A few hundred Latinos are filling a playground of the wealthy this week with their intellectual thoughts and cultural celebration, staking a claim in a place where they are often invisible or absent.

Brightly colored displays of pink, turquoise, yellow and rose lit up the forested landscape of a luxury resort that was transformed into the first Raizado (rooted) festival.

“I’ve been to this space many times, many conferences, many seminars, this is probably the most Latinos who have shared this very space, this very room, this very hotel, this very property, this very city,” said Alex Sánchez, executive director of Voces Unidas, an advocacy group for Latinos in the region known Roaring Fork Valley.

The festival, which runs through Friday, is in the hometown of the 60-year-old Aspen Ideas Festival that brings together thought leaders, writers, artists and others. Historically, however, it has not had a heavy Latino focus or presence.

Mexican pop star Belinda performs at the Raizado Festival. Suzanne Gamboa / NBC News

Mónica Ramírez co-founded the organization Latinx House in 2019 at the Sundance Film Festival to ensure a Latino presence there and at other high-profile events. Amid the pandemic, that work evolved into Raizado, a $2 million event in its inaugural year, according to an event spokesperson.

“It became acutely clear that we couldn’t just show up in places of consequence. We had to create them,” she said.

Often, Latino people at the resort are its workers. A Latina who was cleaning rooms during the festival told NBC News in Spanish, “Never have I seen so many of our people here.”

Aspen is too expensive for many of the resort’s workers, Sánchez said. So, most Latinos live in communities nearby, some making commutes for work that take several hours each day. Latinos, he said, are about 35 percent of the greater Roaring Fork Valley in western Colorado. Many are immigrants or their children, according to Sánchez.

The festival was extended a day to invite the public and 40 of the 250 festival tickets were reserved for the Latino workers.

“We have an opportunity, unlike many other festivals, unlike many other events that happen in Aspen, where Latinos and Latinas, the sons and daughters of the very people cleaning the rooms today, cooking of our food, managing our properties, both in the back and front, rarely get a chance to participate,” Sánchez said.

To honor the Latino community, Mariachis Las Campanas de America from San Antonio led attendees on a procession to a creek on the property and attendees tossed in marigolds.

Coming together "to change things and make a difference"

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, spoke before the procession remembering Latinos who died of gun violence, including in shooting massacres at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and in classrooms at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Latinos came together to the festival "to change things and to make a difference," he said.

"I fundamentally believe right now that Americans don't know who Latinos are because our stories and our histories have not been told," Castro said. "Being unknown is not only culturally insensitive, it is dangerous. But Latinos aren't without power or agency."

Latino authors Christopher Rivas and Julissa Arce, right, discuss Latino representation in the publishing world. Monique Manso, left, a publisher of People en Español, led the discussion at Raizado Festival. Suzanne Gamboa / NBC News

Thvent featured a range of discussions on such topics as education, building wealth, erasure of Latino identity, representation in publishing, Hispanics in philanthropy and more all through a Latino lens.

The event, too, is meant to draw more investment to the Latino community.

Carmen Rojas is CEO and president of the Marguerite Casey Foundation, one of the event’s lead sponsors. One of the speakers at the conference Wednesday, Rojas is the only Latina leading a major philanthropic foundation that gives $40 million to $60 million a year across the country.

Under her leadership, the $1 billion foundation has increased how much it gives Latino groups so that the amount is a third of its “giving” budget, she told NBC News.

“I think money conversations are moral conversations, like how we spend our money, our public dollars, our private dollars, corporate giving tells us who we value and what we value as a society,” she said.

Organizers directed some of the funding to Latino owned and operated businesses, hiring Latino chefs, hair and makeup artists for speakers, visual artists, food and refreshments and interpreters, to name a few.

Celebrities dotted the event, including Mauro Castillo, a Colombian singer and musician who was one of the singers of "We Don'late t Talk About Bruno," the ix. Mexican pop star Belinda surprised attendees with a performance.

Lupita Infante, granddaughter of the legendary Mexican actor and singer Pedro Infante, performed with Mariachis Las Campanas de America.

Thursday's agenda included a screening of "The Culture is Latina," a four-part series created by MSNBC featuring the actor Justina Machado.

The event has a clearly progressive, though not partisan, bent, with support from the Open Society Foundations, the philanthropic network founded by business magnate George Soros. It also is backed by the Ford Foundation.

Ramírez, who said she comes from rural Ohio, said the festival is open to people with diverse views and political leanings.

"What I say to myself when I do my work is 'What do my neighbors care about and what can we work on together?'” she said. “How are we making spaces to have conversations to learn and also to challenge each other because we don’t all agree on all things.”

contingent on financial support.

(Note: NBC News reporter Suzanne Gamboa participated as a speaker on a panel on disinformation and the media.)

