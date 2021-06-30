Latinos who supported Trump were more likely to lack a college education

Donald Trump had a higher share of support in the 2020 election among Latino voters without a college degree than those with one, Pew Research Center reported Wednesday.

Although President Joe Biden won a majority of votes from Hispanics, 59 percent in the 2020 race, there was a significant difference in preference based on education, Pew reported.

Biden won 69 percent of college-degreed Latino voters, compared to 30 percent for Trump, a 39 percentage-point advantage. But Biden’s advantage over Trump narrowed with Hispanics with some college or less, 55 percent to 41 percent, a 14-point advantage.

Overall, Trump made slight gains with Hispanics, according to Pew. In 2016, 14 percent of Latinos voted for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and 6 percent for Trump. But in 2020, 11 percent of Latinos voted for Biden and 8 percent voted for Trump.

A similar educational divide was seen among white voters.

In 2020, Trump won 65 percent of white voters without a college degree, about the same as he did in 2016. That gave him a 32-point margin over Biden, at 33 percent, with that group of voters.

Fifty-seven percent of white voters with a four-year college degree or more supported Biden in 2020, a 15-point advantage over Trump, who was supported by 42 percent of those voters.

Pew found that 70 percent of Trump's voters did not have a four-year college degree, while 53 percent of Biden's voters did not.

Overall, 39 percent of people who voted in 2020 were college graduates, while 61 percent were not.

Pew also found that Hispanics were more likely to say they voted by mail, at 55 percent, than white or Black voters, at 45 percent and 38 percent respectively.

Hispanics were almost as likely as whites to say they voted in person and early, 27 percent vs. 25 percent, but far less likely than Blacks, at 42 percent.

Whites were more likely to say they voted in person on Election Day, at 30 percent, than Blacks or Hispanics, at 20 percent and 18 percent respectively.

Other findings in the Pew report:

Biden's electoral coalition in 2020 was about the same as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's in 2016. Hispanic, Black and Asian voters and other nonwhite voters cast 4 in 10 of his votes. Black voters were most loyal to the Democratic Party, with 92 percent supporting Biden.

There was a relatively small gender gap for Hispanics. In 2020, Hispanic women voted for Biden 61 percent to 37 percent. Meanwhile, 57 percent of Hispanic men voted for Biden compared to 40 percent for Trump.

