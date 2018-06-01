Latina wins New Mexico gubernatorial primary, Latinos advance in California races

New Mexico Congresswoman Michelle Lujan Grisham won her Democratic primary and joined Texan Lupe Valdez as one of two Latinas in the country who are in contention to become governor in their states.

Lujan Grisham, who is chairwoman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, beat out two other Democratic candidates to seal her party’s nomination and head to a general election against Republican Rep. Steve Pearce for the seat now held by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez, the first Latina governor in the country.

“I’m not gonna promise you that we can turn around this state around overnight, but I will promise you this: I will be a governor who takes your fights as if they were my own,” Lujan Grisham said in her victory speech in Albuquerque.

I’m Michelle Lujan Grisham and I’m ready to fight like hell. Are you ready to join me? #TeamMichelle #nmpol — MichelleLujanGrisham (@Michelle4NM) June 6, 2018

Meanwhile, in California, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa failed to finish in one of the top two spots in California’s “jungle primary” where the first and second place finishers move on to the general, regardless of party.

Democrat Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Republican John Cox took the top spots in the state where Latinos are nearly 40 percent of the population. Calfornia has had only one Latino governor, Romualdo Pacheco, who served in 1875.

Names of thousands of voters were left off the voting roster in Los Angeles County and forced the voters to fill out provisional ballots, extending counting. The error also created long lines in key counties for Villaraigosa and others.

But Democrat Kevin De León, leader of the California Senate, advanced anyway to the general election in the race for U.S. Senate. He finished a distant second to Democratic incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein. The two will face off in November.