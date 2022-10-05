Lawmakers question Luma Energy's ability to improve Puerto Rico's fragile power grid

Weeks after Hurricane Fiona triggered an islandwide blackout in Puerto Rico, residents as well as members of Congress and island legislators, still don't know when power will be fully restored in the U.S. territory.

In a lengthy and contentious legislative hearing in the Puerto Rico House of Representatives on Wednesday, Luma Energy President Wayne Stensby and other company officials answered questions from local legislators worried about the company's ability to restore electricity to more than 88,000 power customers who remain in the dark.

Company officials in charge of power transmission and distribution have touted their efforts to re-energize 95% of power customers more than two weeks after Hurricane Fiona made landfall on Sept. 18.

Stensby described their response to Fiona, a Category 1 hurricane that brought more than 30 inches of rain and gusty winds, as "unprecedented."

Local Rep. Rafael Hernández Montañez responded: “This is not historic. This is business as usual in a Caribbean nation."

Against that backdrop, local representatives asked why entire neighborhoods across dozens of towns are still fully in the dark.

Residents of many such communities have taken to the streets to protest against Luma Energy.

Ponce Mayor Luis Irizarry Pabón and dozens of residents protested in front of a Luma Energy municipal office Wednesday, demanding that the company restore power to 70 communities that still don't have electricity.

"We are going to be here, every day, until the town of Ponce has electricity," Irizarry Pabón said on Twitter, convening another demonstration for Thursday evening.

Irizarry Pabón was also joined by Villalba Mayor Luis Javier Hernández, who is one of several mayors who created their own brigades of workers and experts to bring fallen light posts and cables back up to where they belong. The idea was to help Luma Energy rebuild as much as possible so it could focus just on re-energizing the system.

Hernández blasted Luma Energy for not tracking power restoration efforts by municipalities.