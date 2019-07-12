Seven-year-old Mayra Cristina Gregorio Velasquez is carried by her father after they were reunited at the shelter "Nuestras Raices," following her detention by U.S. immigration authorities, in Guatemala City, Aug. 7, 2018. Nine child migrants who were taken from their parents at the U.S. border arrived home in Guatemala as the Trump administration belatedly tried to comply with a court order to return hundreds of separated minors to their families.

Oliver de Ros / AP file