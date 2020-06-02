Legendary Mexican actor and comedian Héctor Suárez dies at age 81, family says

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Héctor Suárez, one of Mexico's most legendary actors and comedians, died at age 81, his son said on social media Tuesday.

"For us, we're losing the father, the grandfather, the brother, the husband, and not the public figure that deserves all the recognition of the artistic family and the media," Héctor Suárez Gomís, also an actor, wrote in an Instagram post.

Suárez became well-known for using his spontaneous, dark humor to create timely and relatable comedy sketches and political satires in television shows such as ¿Qué nos pasa? (What's happening to us?), while also being critical about societal issues.

"Rest in peace Héctor Suárez, one of the greats of comedy, political parody and Mexican television. Unforgettable his characters of "What's happening to us?" Hugs to your loved ones," Jenaro Villamil, president of the Mexico's public broadcasting system tweeted.

Descanse en paz Héctor Suárez, uno de los grandes de la comedia, la parodia política y la televisión mexicana. Inolvidables sus personajes de “Qué nos Pasa?”. Abrazos 🤗 a sus seres queridos. pic.twitter.com/q2f2iQGpgL — Jenaro Villamil (@jenarovillamil) June 2, 2020

During this 60 years of career, Suárez also acted in many Mexican telenovelas, or soap operas, as well as films, earning him multiple awards — including three "Diosa de Plata" awards, a prestigious recognition given out by PECIME, Mexico's association of journalists and filmmakers.

Suárez became the first Latin American comedian to be "roasted" by celebrity peers when Comedy Central Latin America brought the iconic "Roast" franchise to Mexico for the first time in 2013.

In 2015, he was diagnosed with cancer on the bladder and for four years he underwent several surgeries to treat the disease.

In one of his last interviews, the actor stated that he was in good health and "eating well and thinking well" after suffering from colon problems. "I got sick from swallowing candy and a sip ... of wine," he said with his usual good humor.

Suárez's death comes weeks after debuting his iconic comedic style on the social media platform Tik Tok, with the help of Rodrigo Suárez Calderón, one of his four children.

Actualizándome a sus tiempos chavos



Estaré haciendo TikToks con mi hijo Rodrigo pic.twitter.com/VACw2J0vq6 — Hector Suarez (@HectorSuarezTV) April 16, 2020

In the last tweet he posted before passing away, Suárez said he was "keeping up with the times," and introducing his comedy to younger generations.

