Feb. 7, 2019, 7:22 PM GMT By Variety

LOS ANGELES — Michelle Rodriguez attested that her "Widows" co-star Liam Neeson is not a racist because of how he kissed Viola Davis during the movie.

The actress came to Neeson's defense Wednesday night at the amfAR gala in the wake of Neeson's racially charged comments that he wanted to kill a "black bastard" to avenge a friend who had been raped. The actor later apologized and contended that his comments were taken out of context.

"It's all f--in' bulls--. Liam Neeson is not a racist," Rodriguez told Vanity Fair at the New York event. "Dude, have you watched 'Widows'? His tongue was so far down Viola Davis' throat. You can't call him a racist ever. Racists don't make out with the race that they hate, especially in the way he does with his tongue — so deep down her throat. I don't care how good of an actor you are. It's all bulls--. Ignore it. He's not a racist. He's a loving man. It's all lies."

Davis and Rodriguez co-star in "Widows," a thriller that sees the women attempt a heist in order to pay back a crime boss after their criminal husbands are killed. Neeson played the husband of Davis' character.

Lionsgate scrubbed Tuesday night's red carpet for the New York City premiere of Neeson's upcoming film "Cold Pursuit" in the wake of the controversy.

The film opens on Friday with Neeson portraying a Colorado snow-plower seeking revenge when his son is murdered.

