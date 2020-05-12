Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Hamilton' to debut on Disney+ in time for Independence Day

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s mega-hit, zeitgeist-tapping, precedent-breaking, Broadway smash “Hamilton” will land on Disney Plus just in time for our Nation’s birthday.

The rap-infused look at Alexander Hamilton’s life and formative role in American history will now be released on the streaming service on July 3, roughly a year before it was supposed to debut. It had originally been slated for a theatrical release on Oct. 15, 2021.

Thomas Kail, the show’s director, shot three live performances of “Hamilton” featuring the original Broadway cast.

Shout it to the rooftops! The original Broadway production of @HamiltonMusical, filmed LIVE onstage at the Richard Rodgers Theatre, is now coming exclusively to @DisneyPlus this July 3rd. #Hamilfilm pic.twitter.com/sBTgaKKtB5 — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) May 12, 2020

“I’m so proud of how beautifully Tommy Kail has brought ‘Hamilton’ to the screen. He’s given everyone who watches this film the best seat in the house,” Miranda said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Disney and Disney Plus for reimagining and moving up our release to July 4 weekend of this year, in light of the world turning upside down. I’m so grateful to all the fans who asked for this, and I’m so glad that we’re able to make it happen. I’m so proud of this show. I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Disney paid handsomely for the rights to a filmed rendition of Miranda’s opus, shelling out $75 million. There are still plans to do a fully mounted big-screen version of “Hamilton,” but that remains a long way off.

Of course, it’s currently impossible to see a flesh-and-blood version of the stage hit. Broadway has been shuttered by the coronavirus and it’s unclear when productions will start preforming again. Even in good times, snagging a ticket for “Hamilton” was difficult — the show sold out months in advance and tickets went for exorbitant prices that were many multiples of Disney Plus’s $6.99 monthly fee.

Releasing the film on Disney + gives the streaming service premium content at a time when production has shut down. The service, seen as a family-friendly alternative to Netflix, has attracted more than 54 million subscribers since launching in November.

“In the Heights,” another Miranda musical, was intended to hit theaters this summer, but its release was pushed from July to June of 2021 after coronavirus closures scrambled plans. “Hamilton” swept the 2016 Tony Awards, picking up 11 prizes, including the statue for best musical. The show also won the Pulitzer Prize for drama.

