Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'In The Heights' to Air on PBS

The acclaimed musical that launched "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to stardom will air on PBS on Friday, as part of its Broadway Best lineup series.

The 2008 musical "In the Heights: Chasing Broadway Dreams" will air on local PBS stations at 9 p.m. ET and will also be available to stream the following day.

Miranda, who is a New York native, started composing "In The Heights" when he was a sophomore at Wesleyan University. It took him eight years to complete.

The musical focuses on the everyday lives and struggles of a Latino community in Upper Manhattan, New York City. Miranda is a first generation Puerto Rican who was raised in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Washington Heights.

The show won a Tony Award for Best Musical in 2008 and a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album. It was also nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for drama in 2009.

