Live updates: Title 42 immigration policy set to expire at midnight

What you need to know about Title 42’s end
- Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that immediately expels migrants without providing asylum hearings, expires tonight at 11:59 p.m. ET.
- Title 8, the normal immigration law, will replace Title 42. That will allow migrants to apply for legal pathways to enter the United States.
- Homeland Security officials predict 10,000 migrants will try to cross into the U.S. per day after Title 42 lifts. The numbers have already surpassed that, with 11,000 apprehended Tuesday.
- Many new arrivals are feeling fear and uncertainty about what will happen to them if they turn themselves in to immigration officials.
Immigration officials unveil expedited process for families with credible fear claims
Immigration officials announced a new process for families apprehended at the southwest border who are eligible for expedited removal and indicate they will seek asylum or express a fear of persecution or torture if they are deported to their home countries.
The Family Expedited Removal Management process will impose a curfew and provide heads of households with GPS ankle monitors for tracking purposes.
The program is designed to ensure that families with credible fear claims appear before immigration judges in a timely manner without being detained. Families whose claims are rejected will be removed from the U.S. within 30 days, officials said.
New arrivals urged to turn themselves in to immigration officials
EL PASO, Texas — Outside a homeless shelter in downtown El Paso, where hundreds of migrants have been camping out in recent weeks, fear and confusion hung in the air.
Men, women and children gathered under white Red Cross tarps that offered shade from the brutal 90-degree weather, sitting on cots and pieces of flat cardboard topped with donated sheets.
“I really don’t know what to do. I’m so afraid to turn myself in and get deported ... I just want to be able to move forward and find my family,” said José, 41, who migrated from Venezuela and has been staying outside the Opportunity Center for the Homeless.
Here are new Biden immigration policies to expect as Title 42 ends
Here are some of the policies and requirements the Biden administration is using or has announced it plans to use as Title 42 ends tonight:
- Replace Title 42 with Title 8, the section of the U.S. law dealing with immigration and nationality that was used at the borders before the pandemic.
- Require anyone who wants to apply for asylum to make an appointment through the CBP One phone app. The number of appointments available per day through the app expands from about 800 to about 1,000, and appointments can be made 23 hours a day.
Why is there talk about ‘lifting’ Title 42?
The Biden administration had repeatedly sought to end the policy, but its plans were delayed by legal challenges from Republican states’ attorneys general. The pandemic waned, making the public health order that led to using Title 42 moot, and the Supreme Court canceled arguments in the case. Another administration effort to unwind the policy had been blocked by a federal judge in Louisiana.