Live updates: Title 42 immigration policy set to expire tomorrow

What you need to know about Title 42's end
- Title 42 is the pandemic-era policy put in place by the Trump administration that immediately expels migrants without providing asylum hearings.
- Title 42 expires at 11:59 p.m. ET tomorrow, in conjunction with the end of the national Covid public health emergency.
- Title 8, the normal immigration law, will replace Title 42. This will allow migrants to apply for legal pathways to enter the United States.
- Homeland Security officials predict 10,000 migrants will try to cross into the U.S. per day after Title 42 lifts. The numbers have already surpassed that with 11,000 apprehended Tuesday.
'We did it': A father and son make it to the U.S.
EL PASO, Texas — Two migrants embrace, crying with emotion as they leave the Border Patrol offices after being processed. One of them has crutches and an X-ray in his hand. “What madness,” the man, with an incredulous look on his face, says as he bursts into tears.
“We did it, Dad, we did it,” the younger man says.
The image is one of many similar ones seen at the border ahead of the expiration of Title 42 on Thursday. After presenting themselves to border officials, they were given a later date to start their petition to seek asylum. In the meantime, they were allowed to stay in the U.S.
“The process has been quite fluid. They have treated us very well,” Luis Montes, 28, a migrant from Venezuela, told Noticias Telemundo after he was released.
A group of other people who had migrated to the U.S. joined the conversation and expressed their gratitude to U.S. authorities, as well as to community members, the media and shelter operators. “Without it (their help) it wouldn’t have been possible,” Montes said.
Meanwhile, those who have not been able to demonstrate that they have a legal reason to be in the U.S. are being returned to Mexico or deported to their countries of origin.
Mayorkas warns of repercussions for illegal border crossers
Flanked by images of migrant deportation flights and agents patrolling the border, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas issued a dire warning to migrants who think the border will be open after May 11 because of a change in laws governing U.S. immigration.
Mayorkas said in a news conference that the switch to Title 8 from Title 42 means tougher consequences for people who crossed the border illegally.
He said those taken into custody can choose to voluntarily return to their countries and those who don’t and are ultimately deported face not being able to re-enter the U.S. legally for at least five years and criminal prosecution if caught trying again to re-enter.
"Smugglers have long been hard at work spreading false information that the border will be open after May 11. It will not be. They are lying," he said. "To people who are thinking about making the journey to the southern border know this, the smugglers only care about profit, not people."
Mayorkas said the government launched a digital campaign in Central and South America on Wednesday to counter smugglers' lies.
Title 42 blocked thousands from entering the U.S.
Title 42 blocked thousands from entering the U.S. during the pandemic state of emergency, but it also did not impose penalties for those who tried repeatedly to cross the border.
In 2019, before Title 42 went into effect, just 7% of migrants apprehended by the Border Patrol had previously been apprehended. The recidivism rate grew to 27% in fiscal year 2022.
Under Title 8, which will replace Title 42, migrants will now face penalties if they are rejected from crossing and try again. Among those include up to two years in prison if a person re-enters the country illegally after having been removed or deported.
Biden admin to allow for the release of some migrants into the U.S. with no way to track them
After more than 11,000 migrants were caught crossing the southern border on Tuesday, the Biden administration is now preparing a memo that will direct Customs and Border Protection to begin releasing migrants into the United States without court dates or the ability to track them, according to three sources familiar with the plans.
The more than 11,000 border apprehensions in a single day is a record and surpasses expectations of 10,000 per day predicted by Department of Homeland Security officials on what could come when Covid restrictions lift late Thursday.
“We’re already breaking and we haven’t hit the starting line,” one DHS official told NBC News, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the person isn’t authorized to talk to the media.
Why has the use of Title 42 been controversial?
Immigration and humanitarian groups accused the Trump administration of using the pandemic as a pretext to deny tens of thousands of people migrating to the U.S. the chance for humanitarian relief through asylum. They’ve also criticized the Biden administration for continuing to use it. The groups have said the measure stokes racism and allows for discrimination because some countries, such as Venezuela, had been exempt.
The Biden administration started applying Title 42 to Venezuelans in October and began allowing 30,000 Venezuelans a month to enter the country through humanitarian parole, resulting in a drop in the number of Venezuelans crossing the border. In January, Mexico agreed to take more migrants expelled from the U.S., also helping to manage the numbers of people arriving at the border. But there was an uptick in March with the anticipation of the end to use of Title 42 and warmer weather, according to the Washington Office on Latin America.