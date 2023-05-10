Live updates: Title 42 immigration policy set to expire tomorrow

'We did it': A father and son make it to the U.S.

EL PASO, Texas — Two migrants embrace, crying with emotion as they leave the Border Patrol offices after being processed. One of them has crutches and an X-ray in his hand. “What madness,” the man, with an incredulous look on his face, says as he bursts into tears.

“We did it, Dad, we did it,” the younger man says.

The image is one of many similar ones seen at the border ahead of the expiration of Title 42 on Thursday. After presenting themselves to border officials, they were given a later date to start their petition to seek asylum. In the meantime, they were allowed to stay in the U.S.

In El Paso, a father and son from Venezuela hug after they were allowed to stay in the U.S. and given a date to start the process to petition for asylum. Noticias Telemundo

“The process has been quite fluid. They have treated us very well,” Luis Montes, 28, a migrant from Venezuela, told Noticias Telemundo after he was released.

A group of other people who had migrated to the U.S. joined the conversation and expressed their gratitude to U.S. authorities, as well as to community members, the media and shelter operators. “Without it (their help) it wouldn’t have been possible,” Montes said.

Meanwhile, those who have not been able to demonstrate that they have a legal reason to be in the U.S. are being returned to Mexico or deported to their countries of origin.