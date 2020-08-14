Looking for Latino, Latin American movies to stream at home? Here are our picks.

Stuck at home and not sure what to watch next? Even though many theaters across the country remain closed during the pandemic, a number of movies continue to roll out on streaming platforms across the web.

If you’re looking for your next movie night, here are some films featuring U.S. Latino or Latin American talent from streaming sites and more—independent distributors have also jumped on the virtual cinema trend and are offering even more movies for the price of a movie ticket.

“La Llorona”

You may have heard of "La Llorona," the legend that has scared many a child at the thought of a roaming, weeping woman's spirit, eternally cursed for drowning her own children. In this version of La Llorona, acclaimed Guatemalan director Jayro Bustamante adapts the legend with a new, inventive twist. She’s still a creepy spirit, but now one that shows up in the aftermath of a great injustice—the genocide of countless indigenous people who have been murdered or gone missing at the hands of a cruel military leader. Connecting the horrors of the past to the continued injustices of the present, “La Llorona” envisions a form of supernatural justice, where a rich powerful family who benefited from such atrocities gets a visit from the aggrieved spirit.

You can stream it on Shudder.

“Retablo”

This year’s Oscars may seem a world away now, but in the run-up to this year’s ceremony back in February, this quiet Peruvian drama about a father-son team of artists was the country’s entry into the Academy Awards. Sadly, it was not one of the Oscar finalists, but its touching story has now made its way to Netflix. Set in the picturesque mountains of rural Peru, a son learns his father’s specialized craft of hand making retablos—the three-dimensional folkloric and religious paintings—for local families. But their tight-knit relationship is threatened when his father’s hidden affairs—with men—become a public scandal. Now, the son must choose between standing by his dad or abandoning him.

You can stream it on Netflix.

Walter Mercado in "Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado." Netflix

“Mucho Mucho Amor”

Perhaps the feel-good documentary of the summer, Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch’s loving tribute “Mucho Mucho Amor” is a must-see for anyone who grew up watching —or is curious about—the late flamboyant, caped astrologer, Walter Mercado. Described sometimes as a Latino Liberace, the documentary works as both an introduction to the Puerto Rican astrologer who millions turned to for comfort and wisdom and as a nostalgic trip for those who knew him from his many predictions on TV, radio and in newspapers. In between interviews with Mercado and his former associates and colleagues, the documentary explores what he meant to his U.S. Latino and Latin American audiences as well as why many still find him a fascinating figure today.

You can stream it on Netflix.

“Los Lobos”

In this heartrending, semi-autobiographical tale from Mexican director Kishi Leopo, a Mexican family arrives in the U.S. with little more than hopes to one day go to Disneyland. As the mom begins to work multiple jobs and her two young boys adjust to their new reality, they find kindness in unexpected places and still many difficulties. Together, they must fight off exhaustion, boredom, mean neighborhood kids and ever-dwindling funds with a tape recorder, determination and imaginative stories to keep their hopes alive. The movie won the Berlin Film Festival's Grand Jury Prize.

You can stream it on HBO.

A scene from "Yo No Estoy Aqui."

“I’m No Longer Here”

In Monterrey, Mexico, a young man, Ulises and his friends form a dance group that performs a slow-down remix of cumbia known as Kolombia. Unfortunately, his group becomes too close to a gang, and Ulises is forced to flee his home, his friends and his family after witnessing a massacre. Now living in the United States, the seventeen-year-old dancer must find himself and his way in life in a whole new world. Filled with music and dance but grappling with issues of migration, identity and culture, Ulises’ difficult odyssey is more than just your typical “coming to America” story where everything works out. It's a process that never seems to get easier as the months go by and home feels like a long-ago dream.

You can stream it on Netflix.

“Dora and the Lost City of Gold”

Many greeted the news of a live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon's popular children's show “Dora the Explorer” with some skepticism. How were live-action actors going to capture the spirit of the show’s upbeat and fearless explorer? The answer turned out to be placing Dora’s unending earnestness opposite today’s indifference and greed for great comic effect. The result was a clever movie with a charming cast that includes Isabel Moner, Michael Peña, Eva Longoria and Eugenio Derbez that entertained both adults and younger audiences.

You can stream it on Amazon Prime.

And a few more movies...

A funeral scene in "Bacurau." Victor Yuca

If you’re comfortable with spending a few extra dollars to rent a movie, you can check out the Colombian drama “Days of the Whale,” which follows a young couple of graffiti artists standing up against gang violence, the stop-motion animated thrills of the Chilean horror movie, “The Wolf House,” which reimagines an enchanted folk tale into a fantastical nightmare, and the Brazilian sci-fi western “Bacurau,” which follows a town’s revolt against violent invaders and corrupt politicians. “Bacurau” is available to stream on various video-on-demand platforms like Google Play or Amazon, but it will premiere on August 20th on the Criterion Channel.

