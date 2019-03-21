March 21, 2019, 2:38 PM GMT By Nicole Acevedo

Twenty-two years ago, filmmaker Gregory Nava released “Selena,” the acclaimed biopic based on the life of Selena Quintanilla, the belated queen of Tejano music who was tragically killed in 1995.

On Thursday, fast-fashion retailer Forever 21 launched a new clothing collection to commemorate the film’s anniversary and honor the legacy of the Grammy-winning singer.

“The White Rose” collection incorporates images of the iconic Tejano star, alongside various quotes and lyrics throughout graphic tees, hoodies, biker shorts and other accessories.

“As an artist, Selena is a legend that resonates so deeply with our customers. We [already] have Selena product in our stores on a constant basis, and they are some of our highest performing styles. Because of this, we wanted to do something special,” according to a statement from Forever 21 provided to NBC News.

According to the retailer, the size-inclusive limited edition collection features styles for women, men and kids. The apparel retails somewhere between $7 and $40 — and is available online, as well as in Forever 21 stores nationwide.

March 31 also marks the anniversary of the iconic Mexican-American singer’s death at a time when Selena’s songs continue to climb up the Billboard music charts, even 24 years after her death.

The “Queen of Tejano” finished 2018 nabbing five positions across charts, including the third spot on both the “Top Latin Female Artists” chart and the second spot on the “Top Latin Albums chart.”

