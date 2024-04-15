Chinese Dominican comic book superhero Lúz La Luminosa recently made her first standalone comic book debut to spread awareness about a health condition that affects around 1 in 10 women — and the storyline has garnered a positive reception by fans and activists.

“Lúz La Luminosa” published last month features Lauren “La La” Liu, known as the titular queer, Asian and Latina superhero Lúz La Luminosa in her very own solo comic for the first time. It showcases action-packed fights against supernatural villains alongside her super-powered companions; but as La La Lúz puts it, the biggest villain of all is her struggle with endometriosis, a condition in which tissue similar to what is found in the uterus grows outside it, resulting in pelvic pain and difficulties conceiving.

During a pivotal fight against the villains, the superhero has a painful flare-up and is unable to fight. Her friend and ally, Oro el Coquí Dorado, comes to her aid but is knocked out. Lúz, seeing her friend in danger, muscles through the pain to save the day. The comic ends with La La Lúz getting treated for endometriosis lesions, a procedure that helps patients’ with the pain but is not a permanent cure.

Comic book creator Edgardo Miranda-Rodriguez said that the reception has been “beautifully positive and very intersectional.” Readers who are queer, Asian, Latina or have endometriosis have been elated to find a superhero that represents their identities, he said.